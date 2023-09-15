These 7 companies are getting over $30M in tax relief from Nevada

A mobile game company and a Mexican food maker are among the companies getting tax abatements for building or expanding operations in the Silver State.

Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of gaming platform Skillz, talks to a reporter at his Las Vegas offices Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Paradise is relocating his company from San Francisco to southwest Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A California-based maker of traditional Mexican food and sauces will receive $2.3 million in tax abatements from the state of Nevada to build a manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas.

Juanita’s Foods plans to add 149 jobs over five years, with an average wage of $37.97 an hour. The company also is projected to make $20.6 million in capital investments in its first two years and generate $19.3 million in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

This company was one of seven approved this month by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to receive tax abatements totalling more than $30 million to place their operations in the state. Combined the companies are expected to generate $115 million in tax revenue, add 738 jobs and make $274 million in capital investments over the next five years, according to the GOED.

The other six companies receiving abatements:

— The mobile game company Skillz Inc. is receiving $429,000 for establishing its headquarters at a 54,000-square-foot facility in Las Vegas. Skillz is projected to add 280 jobs over five years with an average wage of $54.83 an hour. It expects to make $1.1 million in capital investments over its first two years in Nevada and generate $38 million in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

“We believe that Las Vegas will ultimately be an ideal location for technology talent given our company’s focus on skill-based, real money gaming,” said Jason Roswig, the president and chief financial officer for Skillz, in a letter included in its abatement application.

The company plans to hire mostly people already based in Las Vegas and wants to start a software engineering co-op program with UNLV, according to Roswig’s letter.

— Arbitech, a data center product company, will receive $166,000 for potentially opening a 50,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment facility in Henderson. If this facility moves forward, the company projects it will add 84 jobs over five years with an average wage of $38.61 an hour. The company expects to make $1.1 million in capital investments over its first two years and generate $8.6 million in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

— Novva Reno, a data center company, will get $26.5 million to place a 300,000-square-foot data center in Storey County. The company plans to make just under $237 million in capital investments for this facility.

— Idaho Asphalt Supply will receive $739,000 to build a plant in Churchill County that will produce, supply and distribute asphalt products. The company projects it will add 99 jobs in five years with an average wage of $30.95 an hour. It expects to make $7.4 million in capital investments over its first two years of operation and generate $6.2 million in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

— Arcadia Cold Reno plans to put a roughly 239,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Washoe County and will get a $334,000 abatement. The company projects it will add 88 jobs in five years with an average wage of $30.87 an hour. It expects to make $2.8 million in capital investments in its first two years and generate $10.8 milion in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

— Symbia Fulfillment Services of NV plans to expand into a 320,000-square-foot facility in Storey County that will act as a warehousing and fulfillment center and got an abatement of $218,000. The company projects to add 25 jobs in five years with an average wage of $29.37 per hour. It expects to make just under $4.1 million in capital investments over its first two years and generate just over $2.5 million in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

