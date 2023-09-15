92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

These 7 companies are getting over $30M in tax relief from Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2023 - 10:24 am
 
Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of gaming platform Skillz, talks to a reporter at his Las Vega ...
Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of gaming platform Skillz, talks to a reporter at his Las Vegas offices Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Paradise is relocating his company from San Francisco to southwest Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A California-based maker of traditional Mexican food and sauces will receive $2.3 million in tax abatements from the state of Nevada to build a manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas.

Juanita’s Foods plans to add 149 jobs over five years, with an average wage of $37.97 an hour. The company also is projected to make $20.6 million in capital investments in its first two years and generate $19.3 million in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

This company was one of seven approved this month by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to receive tax abatements totalling more than $30 million to place their operations in the state. Combined the companies are expected to generate $115 million in tax revenue, add 738 jobs and make $274 million in capital investments over the next five years, according to the GOED.

The other six companies receiving abatements:

— The mobile game company Skillz Inc. is receiving $429,000 for establishing its headquarters at a 54,000-square-foot facility in Las Vegas. Skillz is projected to add 280 jobs over five years with an average wage of $54.83 an hour. It expects to make $1.1 million in capital investments over its first two years in Nevada and generate $38 million in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

“We believe that Las Vegas will ultimately be an ideal location for technology talent given our company’s focus on skill-based, real money gaming,” said Jason Roswig, the president and chief financial officer for Skillz, in a letter included in its abatement application.

The company plans to hire mostly people already based in Las Vegas and wants to start a software engineering co-op program with UNLV, according to Roswig’s letter.

— Arbitech, a data center product company, will receive $166,000 for potentially opening a 50,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment facility in Henderson. If this facility moves forward, the company projects it will add 84 jobs over five years with an average wage of $38.61 an hour. The company expects to make $1.1 million in capital investments over its first two years and generate $8.6 million in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

— Novva Reno, a data center company, will get $26.5 million to place a 300,000-square-foot data center in Storey County. The company plans to make just under $237 million in capital investments for this facility.

— Idaho Asphalt Supply will receive $739,000 to build a plant in Churchill County that will produce, supply and distribute asphalt products. The company projects it will add 99 jobs in five years with an average wage of $30.95 an hour. It expects to make $7.4 million in capital investments over its first two years of operation and generate $6.2 million in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

— Arcadia Cold Reno plans to put a roughly 239,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Washoe County and will get a $334,000 abatement. The company projects it will add 88 jobs in five years with an average wage of $30.87 an hour. It expects to make $2.8 million in capital investments in its first two years and generate $10.8 milion in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

— Symbia Fulfillment Services of NV plans to expand into a 320,000-square-foot facility in Storey County that will act as a warehousing and fulfillment center and got an abatement of $218,000. The company projects to add 25 jobs in five years with an average wage of $29.37 per hour. It expects to make just under $4.1 million in capital investments over its first two years and generate just over $2.5 million in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Feds sued over Bundy’s cattle, solar development near Las Vegas
Feds sued over Bundy’s cattle, solar development near Las Vegas
2
CCEA asks Supreme Court for emergency stay on injunction
CCEA asks Supreme Court for emergency stay on injunction
3
5 schools open but report ‘high number’ of teacher absences
5 schools open but report ‘high number’ of teacher absences
4
‘On borrowed time’: Nevada officials and advocates decry DACA court ruling
‘On borrowed time’: Nevada officials and advocates decry DACA court ruling
5
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
More solar energy jobs coming soon to Las Vegas
More solar energy jobs coming soon to Las Vegas
North Las Vegas getting a new industrial facility
North Las Vegas getting a new industrial facility
Is Las Vegas finally ready to become an industrial powerhouse?
Is Las Vegas finally ready to become an industrial powerhouse?
Renting Las Vegas Convention Center will cost more soon
Renting Las Vegas Convention Center will cost more soon
Your Southwest Gas bill is going down this fall, not up
Your Southwest Gas bill is going down this fall, not up
Slightly lower bills coming for NV Energy customers
Slightly lower bills coming for NV Energy customers