These fast-growing Nevada companies made the Inc. 5000 list
Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop grew by 99 percent and appeared on the list for a second straight year.
Just under 50 companies from parts manufacturers to sandwich shops across Nevada landed on the annual Inc. 5000 list ranking the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
Specifically, 47 companies in Nevada made the 2023 list that ranks private companies based on their revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. About 72.3 percent of the Nevada companies on the list are based in Clark County while the rest were centered around the Reno-Tahoe area of the state.
Nevada-based companies represent less than 1 percent of the 5,000 total companies on Inc.’s list. In total, the Nevada companies had a median growth rate of 255 percent over three years and added 2,863 jobs, according to Inc.
The top-ranking Nevada company on the Inc. 5000, Reno-based SendCutSend, came in at No. 339 on the list. The company, which makes laser cut metal parts for various industries, grew by 1,696 percent.
In a news release, SendCutSend estimated it made more than 2 million parts so far in 2023.
“We would have never made this list if it wasn’t for our customers,” SendCutSend CEO Jim Belosic said in an emailed statement. “It’s really awesome seeing the range of customers who use SendCutSend. Everything from the guy who is building a movie-worthy ejector seat for his car to companies who are launching things into orbit.”
For comparison, the fastest-growing company in the nation, Nashvilled-based health care company CareBridge, grew by 157,144 percent.
Las Vegas-based Neato, the fastest-growing company in Clark County — third overall in Nevada — grew by 1,174 percent and ranked No. 499 on the list. The multimedia company works with retail brands to develop their online and e-commerce operations.
Also making the list at No. 550, Codingscape, a Las Vegas-based software company, grew by 1,065 percent. It is the fourth fastest-growing private company in the state.
Codingscape CEO Porter Haney said his company prioritized its growth by seeking deals with good cash flow instead of over-relying on investors to finance the company.
“We prioritize durability over short-term growth and value the trust we build with our clients,” Haney said in a statement. “We’ve grown this way on cash flow while always trying to improve our team member benefits and outcomes with our customers.”
Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop grew by 99 percent and appeared on the list for a second straight year. It made a 300 spot jump to No. 4,367. The company has over 175 locations and plans to add another 50 this year, according to a statement from David Bloom, the chief development officer and operating officer for the company.
“To secure a coveted spot on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is not only a true honor, but also speaks volumes about our unwavering dedication to excellence, our dynamic franchisee community, and the enduring appeal of our high-quality menu items,” Bloom said in a statement. “This recognition will continue to fuel our passion to expand through innovation, ingenuity, and resilience, and we look forward to seeing what the future will bring.”
List of Nevada-based companies that made the Inc. 5000 list:
— SendCutSend: manufacturing, grew by 1,696 percent, Reno (339th overall)
— Dynepic: software, grew by 1,234 percent, Reno (471st overall)
— Neato: retail, grew by 1,174 percent, Las Vegas (499th overall)
— Codingscape: software, grew by 1,065 percent, Las Vegas (550th overall)
— Beauty Society: consumer products, grew by 1,046 percent, North Las Vegas (561st overall)
— Gold Alliance Capital: financial services, grew by 973 percent, Reno (605th overall)
— Macros: health services, grew by 933 percent, Las Vegas (628th overall)
— Boardsi: human resources, grew by 915 percent, Las Vegas (640th overall)
— McShane: sector advertising and marketing, grew by 871 percent, Las Vegas (677th overall)
— TransparentRx: health services, grew by 726 percent, Las Vegas (813th overall)
— ANA: construction, grew by 619 percent, Henderson (960th overall)
— BiOptimizers: health products, grew by 454 percent, Reno (1,288th overall)
— Green Blazer: consumer products, grew by 388 percent, Las Vegas (1,479th overall)
— Socure: software, grew by 376 percent, Incline Village, (1,527th overall)
— Climb Credit: education, grew by 344 percent, Las Vegas (1,634th overall)
— Lift Capital Venture: financial services, grew by 329 percent, Henderson (1,699th overall)
— Xvoucher: software, grew by 325 percent, Henderson (1,721st overall)
— ITS Logistics: logistics and transportation, grew by 319 percent, Reno (1,751st overall)
— Ukonic: consumer products, grew by 300 percent, Henderson (1,875th overall)
— Platinum Contracting of Nevada: construction, grew by 296 percent, Henderson (1,894th overall)
— TaxValet: business products and services, grew by 276 percent, Henderson (2,028th overall)
— National Technical Institute: education, grew by 275 percent, Henderson (2,044th overall)
— Alliance Virtual Offices: business products and services, grew by 263 percent, Henderson (2,136th overall)
— Thrive Aviation: travel and hospitality, grew by 255 percent, Henderson (2,184th overall)
— LinkGraph: advertising and marketing, grew by 247 percent, Las Vegas (2,243rd overall)
— Hemper: consumer products, grew by 232 percent, Las Vegas (2,372nd overall)
— D4: consumer products, grew by 211 percent, Reno (2,577th overall)
— Responsible Consumer Products: consumer products, grew by 197 percent, Reno (2,727th overall)
— Huntington and Ellis: real estate, grew by 192 percent, Las Vegas (2,781st overall)
— Jaymie Scotto and Associates: advertising and marketing, grew by 179 percent, Las Vegas (2,931st overall)
— Cheplak Live: business products and services, grew by 170 percent, Henderson (3,048th overall)
— The Barricade Company: construction, grew by 163 percent, North Las Vegas (3,161st overall)
— Avatar Foods: food and beverage, grew by 150 percent, Henderson (3,361st overall)
— Ignite Funding: financial services, grew by 146 percent, Las Vegas (3,433rd overall)
— Intelligent Technical Solutions: IT services, grew by 144 percent, Las Vegas (3,457th overall)
— Concealed Coalition: education, grew by 129 percent, Las Vegas (3,718th overall)
— Cory’s Lawn Service: consumer services, grew by 124 percent, Reno (3,811th overall)
— BLOKWORX: IT services, grew by 112 percent, Reno (4,056th overall)
— Smarter Equipment Finance: financial services, grew by 111 percent, Las Vegas (4,085th overall)
— Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: food and beverage, grew by 99 percent, Las Vegas (4,367th overall)
— Advertising Wheels: advertising and marketing, grew 95 percent, Las Vegas (4,460th overall)
— Foodie Fit: food and beverage, grew by 94 percent, Las Vegas (4,480th overall)
— iSupport Worldwide: business products and services, grew by 91 percent, Carson City (4,548th overall)
— Toast Wedding Films: consumer products, grew by 86 percent, Stateline (4,679th overall)
— Genesis Digital: business products and services, grew by 82 percent, Las Vegas (4,770th overall)
— KPS3: advertising and marketing, grew by 77 percent, Reno (4,899th overall)
— PissedConsumer.com: business products and services, grew by 75 percent, Las Vegas (4,960th overall)