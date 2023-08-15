These fast-growing Nevada companies made the Inc. 5000 list

Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop grew by 99 percent and appeared on the list for a second straight year.

Capriotti's, seen in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SendCutSend is a Nevada company that landed on Inc.'s list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the U.S. (SendCutSend).

Just under 50 companies from parts manufacturers to sandwich shops across Nevada landed on the annual Inc. 5000 list ranking the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

Specifically, 47 companies in Nevada made the 2023 list that ranks private companies based on their revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. About 72.3 percent of the Nevada companies on the list are based in Clark County while the rest were centered around the Reno-Tahoe area of the state.

Nevada-based companies represent less than 1 percent of the 5,000 total companies on Inc.’s list. In total, the Nevada companies had a median growth rate of 255 percent over three years and added 2,863 jobs, according to Inc.

The top-ranking Nevada company on the Inc. 5000, Reno-based SendCutSend, came in at No. 339 on the list. The company, which makes laser cut metal parts for various industries, grew by 1,696 percent.

In a news release, SendCutSend estimated it made more than 2 million parts so far in 2023.

“We would have never made this list if it wasn’t for our customers,” SendCutSend CEO Jim Belosic said in an emailed statement. “It’s really awesome seeing the range of customers who use SendCutSend. Everything from the guy who is building a movie-worthy ejector seat for his car to companies who are launching things into orbit.”

For comparison, the fastest-growing company in the nation, Nashvilled-based health care company CareBridge, grew by 157,144 percent.

Las Vegas-based Neato, the fastest-growing company in Clark County — third overall in Nevada — grew by 1,174 percent and ranked No. 499 on the list. The multimedia company works with retail brands to develop their online and e-commerce operations.

Also making the list at No. 550, Codingscape, a Las Vegas-based software company, grew by 1,065 percent. It is the fourth fastest-growing private company in the state.

Codingscape CEO Porter Haney said his company prioritized its growth by seeking deals with good cash flow instead of over-relying on investors to finance the company.

“We prioritize durability over short-term growth and value the trust we build with our clients,” Haney said in a statement. “We’ve grown this way on cash flow while always trying to improve our team member benefits and outcomes with our customers.”

Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop grew by 99 percent and appeared on the list for a second straight year. It made a 300 spot jump to No. 4,367. The company has over 175 locations and plans to add another 50 this year, according to a statement from David Bloom, the chief development officer and operating officer for the company.

“To secure a coveted spot on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is not only a true honor, but also speaks volumes about our unwavering dedication to excellence, our dynamic franchisee community, and the enduring appeal of our high-quality menu items,” Bloom said in a statement. “This recognition will continue to fuel our passion to expand through innovation, ingenuity, and resilience, and we look forward to seeing what the future will bring.”

