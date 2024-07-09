96°F
These Las Vegas Valley Albertsons could be sold in supermarket merger

Customer service manager Cathy Budginas greets patrons as they enter during the grand opening o ...
Customer service manager Cathy Budginas greets patrons as they enter during the grand opening of an Albertsons on Blue Diamond Road on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2024 - 2:13 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2024 - 3:03 pm

More than a dozen Nevada Albertsons may be sold if the company’s sale to supermarket giant Kroger is approved, and the companies have now specified which they will be.

A divestiture plan was drawn up for the possible merger between Smith’s parent company and Albertsons, first proposed in October 2022 for $24.6 billion. The two national grocers also operate the Vons and Safeway brands in Nevada.

The companies said they hoped to close the deal by early 2024, but the Federal Trade Commission and other states, including Nevada, sued to block the merger because, they argued, it would eliminate competition and lead to higher prices for millions of Americans. The companies say a merger would help them have the scale to compete against discount, wholesale and big box grocers such as Walmart and Costco. A hearing in the FTC’s case is set for late August.

The divestiture plan to C&S Wholesale, which operates the Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union grocery chains in the Midwest, South and Northeast, was created to address those antitrust concerns. The 16 stores in Nevada — up one from its original plan — are part of a larger sale to C&S that could be up to 579 stores across the country.

Kroger and Albertsons officials say the divestiture plan ensures that no stores will close from the merger. C&S Wholesale has agreed to honor existing collective bargaining agreements at unionized stores.

Full list of 16 stores that could be closed

Albertsons — 2582 Idaho St., Elko

Albertsons — 575 College Drive, Henderson

Albertsons — 190 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Vons — 2667 Windmill Parkway, Henderson

Albertsons — 5975 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

Albertsons — 10250 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Albertsons — 10140 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 4800 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 1940 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 6730 N. Hualapai Way, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 8410 Farm Road, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 5881 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Vons — 475 E. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas

Vons — 7405 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 3010 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas

Albertsons — 200 S. Route 160, Pahrump

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

