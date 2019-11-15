These stores are open on Black Friday 2019

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is still a prime time for shoppers, as more retailers have taken their business online to compete with Amazon and other online stores.

Black Friday sale shoppers arrive at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Gina Jackson, left, her daughter Haley and Angie Boschetto leave Macy's store after shopping during Black Friday in Summerlin on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

More than 165 million American consumers shopped throughout the 2018 Thanksgiving weekend, including Cyber Monday, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is still a prime time for shoppers, as more retailers have taken their business online to compete with Amazon and other online stores.

Keep reading to get the list of stores that will be open or closed this Nov. 29.

Stores Open on Black Friday 2019

The following stores will be open for business the day after Thanksgiving.

— Abt Electronics

— A.C. Moore

— Academy Sports + Outdoors

— Ace Hardware (varies based on location)

— Aeropostale

— Aldo

— Apple

— AT&T

— Banana Republic

— Barnes & Noble

— Bass Pro Shop

— Bath & Body Works

— Belk

— Best Buy

— Big Lots

— BJ’s Wholesale Club

— Blain’s Farm & Fleet

— Burlington

— Cabela’s

— Carter’s

— Costco

— Cost Plus World Market

— Craft Warehouse

— Designer Shoe Warehouse

— Dick’s Sporting Goods

— Dollar General

— Dollar Tree

— Dress Barn

— Express

— Family Dollar

— Five Below

— Fleet Farm

— Fry’s Electronics

— GameStop

— The Gap

— GNC

— Guitar Center

— Half Price Books

— Harbor Freight

— Hobby Lobby

—The Home Depot

— HP

— IKEA

— JCPenney

— JOANN Stores

— Kmart

— Kohl’s

— Lowe’s

— Macy’s

—Mattress Firm

— Meijer

— Menards

— Michaels

— Microsoft Store

— Modell’s Sporting Goods

— Music & Arts

— Nordstrom

— Office Depot

— Old Navy

— PC Richard & Son

— Payless

— Pep Boys

— Pier 1 Imports

— Petco

— PetSmart

— Raymour & Flanigan

— Rite Aid

— Sam’s Club

— Sears

— Sephora

— Sierra Trading Post

— Sportsman’s Warehouse

— Sprint

— Staples

— Stein Mart

— Target

— Tractor Supply

— True Value

— ULTA Beauty

— Victoria’s Secret

— Walgreens

Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 98 Stores Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday