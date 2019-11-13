74°F
Business

These stores are open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

By Cynthia Bowman GoBankingRates.com
November 13, 2019 - 1:25 pm
 

Staying open for business on Thanksgiving Day has meant good business for some companies and publicity nightmares for others. In the past couple of years, several major retailers that traditionally stayed open have announced they’ll be closed, making it confusing to figure out which stores will open on Thanksgiving Day. The volume of closures might signal a new approach retailers are taking with holidays.

More than 165 million American consumers shopped throughout the 2018 Thanksgiving weekend, including Cyber Monday, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is still a prime time for shoppers, as more retailers have taken their business online to compete with Amazon and other online stores.

Keep reading to get the list of stores that will be open or closed this Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.

Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2019

Few retailers have officially announced store hours for Thanksgiving Day 2019. This tentative list is based on retailers that have confirmed they’ll be open and those that opened on Thanksgiving Day last year. Stores most likely remaining open for Thanksgiving Day 2019 are:

— Ann Taylor (select stores)

— Balducci’s

— Bass Pro Shops

— Bealls

— Belk

— Best Buy

— Big Lots

— Boscov’s

— Cabela’s

— CVS

— Designer Shoe Warehouse

— Dick’s Sporting Goods

— Dollar General

— Express

— Family Dollar

— Finish Line

— Five Below

— Fresh Market

— GameStop

— Giant

— Harris Teeter

— JCPenney

— Kmart

— Kohl’s

— Macy’s

— Meijer

— Michaels

— Modell’s Sporting Goods

— NY & Co.

— Old Navy

— Rite Aid

— Safeway

— Sears

— Stage Stores

— Target

— ULTA Beauty

— Victoria’s Secret

— Walgreens

— Walmart

— Wegmans

— Whole Foods Market

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019

These stores plan to be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

— A.C. Moore

— Abt Electronics

— Academy Sports + Outdoors

— Ace Hardware

— Acme Tools

— Allen Edmonds

— American Eagle

— American Girl

— Ann Taylor (select stores)

— At Home

— AT&T (company-owned stores)

— Barnes & Noble

— Big 5 Sporting Goods

— BJ’s Wholesale Club

— Blain’s Farm & Fleet

— Bob’s Discount Furniture

— Burlington

— Christopher & Banks

— The Container Store

— Cost Plus World Market

— Costco

— Craft Warehouse

— Crate and Barrel

— Dillard’s

— Dressbarn (the majority of stores)

— El Dorado Furniture

— Fleet Farm

— Gander Outdoors

— Gardner-White Furniture

— Guitar Center

— H&M

— Half Price Books

— Harbor Freight Tools

— Hobby Lobby

— Home Depot

— HomeGoods

— Homesense

— IKEA

— JOANN Stores

— Lamps Plus

— Lowe’s

— Mall of America

— Marshalls

— Mattress Firm

— Menards

— Micro Center

— Music & Arts

— Navy Exchange

— Nebraska Furniture Mart

— Nordstrom

— Nordstrom Rack

— Northern Tool

— Office Depot and OfficeMax

— Outdoor Research

— P.C. Richard & Son

— Patagonia

— Pep Boys

— Petco

— PetSmart

— Pier 1 Imports

— Publix

— Raymour & Flanigan Furniture Mattresses

— REI

— Sam’s Club

— Sierra Trading Post

— Sportsman’s Warehouse

— Sprint (retail stores will be closed unless malls dictate otherwise; mall kiosks might open)

— Staples

— Stein Mart

— Sur La Table

— T-Mobile

— T.J.Maxx

— The Paper Store

— The Original Mattress Factory

— Tractor Supply Co.

— Trader Joe’s

— Trollbeads

— Von Maur

— West Marine

Stores Open on Black Friday 2019

The following stores will be open for business the day after Thanksgiving.

— Abt Electronics

— A.C. Moore

— Academy Sports + Outdoors

— Ace Hardware (varies based on location)

— Aeropostale

— Aldo

— Apple

— AT&T

— Banana Republic

— Barnes & Noble

— Bass Pro Shop

— Bath & Body Works

— Belk

— Best Buy

— Big Lots

— BJ’s Wholesale Club

— Blain’s Farm & Fleet

— Burlington

— Cabela’s

— Carter’s

— Costco

— Cost Plus World Market

— Craft Warehouse

— Designer Shoe Warehouse

— Dick’s Sporting Goods

— Dollar General

— Dollar Tree

— Dress Barn

— Express

— Family Dollar

— Five Below

— Fleet Farm

— Fry’s Electronics

— GameStop

— The Gap

— GNC

— Guitar Center

— Half Price Books

— Harbor Freight

— Hobby Lobby

—The Home Depot

— HP

— IKEA

— JCPenney

— JOANN Stores

— Kmart

— Kohl’s

— Lowe’s

— Macy’s

—Mattress Firm

— Meijer

— Menards

— Michaels

— Microsoft Store

— Modell’s Sporting Goods

— Music & Arts

— Nordstrom

— Office Depot

— Old Navy

— PC Richard & Son

— Payless

— PC Richard & Son

— Pep Boys

— Pier 1 Imports

— Petco

— PetSmart

— Raymour & Flanigan

— Rite Aid

— Sam’s Club

— Sears

— Sephora

— Sierra Trading Post

— Sportsman’s Warehouse

— Sprint

— Staples

— Stein Mart

— Target

— Tractor Supply

— True Value

— ULTA Beauty

— Victoria’s Secret

— Walgreens

Shopping Smart Game Plans for the Holidays

Navigating the stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to get the best deal is a great plan — if you don’t get carried away. Here are three tips to shop smart.

1. Set and Stick To a Budget

Before the holiday season gets underway, check out GOBankingRates’ advice for setting up a budget. If you’re short on cash, supplement your holiday budget with a side gig or other creative way to make money. Consider putting your holiday shopping funds on a prepaid credit card and hiding all your other cards to stick to your budget. Make a list of whom you’re shopping for and don’t leave home without it.

2. Compare Prices

Do a little research before you go out hunting for Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals. It’s easy to get excited in the heat of the moment and buy something that doesn’t turn out to be a bargain after all. Shop around in advance to get a general idea of what your wish list items cost — you might find early deals that are better than the holiday ones. Don’t forget to check GOBankingRates for updates to stores open on Thanksgiving and to learn about Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

3. Money-Saving Apps

To get the best deals, download money-saving coupon apps and head out with a fully charged phone. You might get additional savings on top of in-store advertised prices using apps like Coupons.com or the Target app.

Is It Worth Shopping at Stores Open on Thanksgiving?

Shopping on Thanksgiving day is a good alternative to beat Black Friday crowds. Not all stores will be open and store hours might be limited, but it could be worth paying a visit to your favorite local store on Thanksgiving for savings. Regardless of what day you shop for the best deals this holiday season, stick to a budget, do some comparison shopping in advance and download money-saving apps from your favorite retailers.

Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 98 Stores Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

