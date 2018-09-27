Third White Castle opens in Clark County

White Castle is part of the 50,000-square-foot Terrible’s Road House travel center, which opened earlier this year near the intersection of Interstate 15 and Goodsprings Road.

Inside the Terrible's Road House is seen in Jean, Nev., Friday, June 29, 2018. Local gas station operator Terrible Herbst plans to open a 50,000-square-foot travel center in Jean in the next few weeks. The center will include a candy store, beer, liquor and the state's first drive-thru White Castle. Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review Journal

White Castle, the restaurant chain whose hamburger sliders are popular with late-night revelers, has opened an outpost in Jean along the Interstate 15 corridor.

The new restaurant, White Castle’s third location in Clark County, is expected to draw hungry tourists driving between Las Vegas and California, as well as local residents.

The restaurant is part of the 50,000-square-foot Terrible’s Road House travel center that opened earlier this year near the intersection of I-15 and Goodsprings Road.

“First experiences are essential,” said Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager, whose district includes the new White Castle. “This will be some people’s first impression of Las Vegas.”

The new White Castle opened Sunday. It’s the first drive-thru White Castle for Las Vegas.

The other two locations, one downtown and one on the Strip, are in too dense of areas for drive-thrus, said Barry Phillips, Terrible Herbst’s executive director of slot marketing. The new White Castle also caters to a new group of customers.

“For folks living in Southern Highlands, Inspirada and parts of Henderson, they are closer to our White Castle than the ones on the Strip or in downtown,” Phillips said.

The White Castle has a staff of about 40 people, he said. The new location’s overall traffic counts have exceeded expectations.

Also open in the travel center are lounges themed around energy drink brands Monster and Red Bull, and the candy store called Candy Village.

More features are planned for the travel center, Phillips said, and have yet to be announced.

