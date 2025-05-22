This big box store will start offering pizza delivery

All stores will offer the service by the end of May.

A big box store is now offering pizza delivery.

Sam’s Club, owned by Walmart, will start offering delivery for its Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza by the end of May, the retailer announced in a news release. Members can buy a pepperoni, cheese or four-meat pizzas for $8.98, with express delivery in less than three hours.

The option will be available at select locations starting Thursday and will arrive at all locations by the end of the month, according to Sam’s Club.

Customers can order a “fresh from the club” pizza alone or alongside their normal Sam’s Club grocery orders. Delivery from Sam’s Club costs $12 for club members and an extra $8 for express delivery, which is under three hours.

“Member’s Mark Pizza isn’t just a pizza — it’s a dinner solution,” said Walmart in a news release. “Pair it with a Member’s Mark Caesar Salad, your favorite beverage, or fresh-baked treats from the Bakery and you’ve got dinner covered with a few quick taps.”

Members can order pizza on the app or SamsClub.com, then choose the Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza, select delivery and a time window, with the option to upgrade to express delivery.

