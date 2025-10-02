This Vegas couple is keeping vintage photo booths alive

Only around 200 analog, vintage photobooths are left in the world. A Las Vegas couple owns six of them.

Shuttered motel on Las Vegas Strip up for sale again — at reduced price

Film strips from a photobooth operated by Vintage Vegas Photobooth are seen at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The side of a photobooth operated by Vintage Vegas Photobooth is seen at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stephen Fetterusso, who operates Vintage Vegas Photobooth with his wife Victoria Hogan, checks on a photobooth at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Victoria Hogan, left, who operates Vintage Vegas Photobooth with her husband Stephen Fetterusso, poses for pictures as the flash goes off in the photobooth at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Victoria Hogan, who operates Vintage Vegas Photobooth with her husband Stephen Fetterusso, poses for a portrait at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stephen Fetterusso, who operates Vintage Vegas Photobooth with his wife Victoria Hogan, checks on a photobooth at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Victoria Hogan, who operates Vintage Vegas Photobooth with her husband Stephen Fetterusso, picks up their developed photobooth strip after they posed for pictures at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The inner workings of a photobooth operated by Vintage Vegas Photobooth at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Victoria Hogan, left, who operates Vintage Vegas Photobooth with her husband Stephen Fetterusso, looks on as they speak during an interview at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Victoria Hogan, left, who operates Vintage Vegas Photobooth with her husband Stephen Fetterusso, poses for pictures in the photobooth at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Victoria Hogan, left, who operates Vintage Vegas Photobooth with her husband Stephen Fetterusso, poses for pictures in the photobooth at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Victoria Hogan, who operates Vintage Vegas Photobooth with her husband Stephen Fetterusso, picks up their developed photobooth strip after they posed for pictures at The Dustland bar on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Only about 200 analog, vintage photo booths are left in the world. A Las Vegas couple owns six of them.

Analog technology has boomed in popularity among younger generations, with film cameras, Polaroids and turntables filling Christmas and birthday lists. The newest obsession is vintage, analog photo booths that produces a strip of four black and white photos.

Normally, they are incredibly hard to come by, but not in Las Vegas.

Thanks to married couple Victoria Hogan and Stephen Fetterusso, owners of Vintage Vegas Photobooth, the almost extinct photo taking method is being brought back from the dead. They have two in downtown Las Vegas at Cornish Pasty Co. and The Dustland Bar, one at Charleston Antique Mall, one at The Cosmopolitan and two at Sure Thing Chapel, which Hogan owns. All of them are public, with the exception of Sure Thing Chapel, which is reserved for couples tying the knot.

Every day, people pack into the wildly popular booths, where patrons can be transported back in time and capture a keepsake strip of photos just like their grandparents did in the 1960s.

How the business was created

The business venture came to Hogan when her business partner at Sure Thing had the idea for a photo booth to give couples a unique opportunity to capture the moment, especially those eloping and don’t have a photographer.

Hogan and Fetterusso were connected with Mike Rybak in Long Beach, California, by a friend. Rybak has a large collection of photo booths, and they said they got “lucky” that Ryback was willing to part with any as he is no longer selling to the public.

“At the time he had inventory he was willing to part with,” said Fetterusso. “He kind of also always thought of us when he got inventory.”

From there, they got two booths in Sure Thing, but it was a harder sell for others to agree to a vintage photo booth in their business except for one: Cornish Pasty.

“Cornish understood from the get-go. They’re like, ‘We know this is going to draw people into the business,’” said Hogan.

So, by 2023 there were three. Then, there were four, with one cropping up at Charleston Antique Mall later that year; then, The Dustland Bar in 2025; and one added in the last couple weeks at The Cosmopolitan on the Strip.

The booths can get pricey. Hogan said they cost about the same as a used car, not to mention the constant repair costs. And they’re only getting more valuable.

Currently, at a Vintage Vegas Photobooth location, a strip of photos costs $8, which the couple says recovers the cost of paper, chemicals and repair. Additionally, businesses can get a cut of the profits, but it varies location-to-location.

At The Dustland Bar, co-owner Jen Taler said people sometimes come to the bar just for the booth.

“People literally come specifically for the photo booth and take a photo and leave sometimes,” said Taler, who is also friends with Fetterusso and Hogan. “There’s been a lot of times where people will come knocking at the window when we’re closed and tell us they really want to take a photo, so we let them in just to do that.”

Having one of their vintage photo booths at Dustland had always been the plan, said Taler of the bar which opened in July. Fetterusso and Hogan have had the booth on hold for the spot for around three years, according Taler, patiently waiting while they finished the build out.

“People are obsessed,” said Taler. “Our rendering since the beginning has always had that photo booth exactly where it is. So it’s pretty much has always been there, no matter what.”

Sometimes at each location people wait in line to get a piece of history for themselves, but how does it work?

Inside the machine

Inside a vintage photo booth is essentially a mini dark room.

Before stepping in, customers should make sure the green indicator light is on. It means the machine is ready to make a new photo strip.

Customers then can tap their card or insert cash into the machine. Then there will be a series of clicks, which means the machine is gearing up and engaging the camera.

When it’s ready, a series of four red lights will come on, telling the customer to pose. While this is happening, a camera is taking a picture and exposing it onto a piece of paper.

But once the customers get out, that’s when the magic happens.

The film strip is then dipped into a series of seven different chemicals, which develops the photos into the final product. So, be careful when pulling the strip out, it is wet.

Patience is a virtue when it comes to the machines, taking around 2½ minutes to deliver a photo.

The photos have a distinctive look to them, with dark contrasts and smoothing effect to the skin, which Hogan and Fetterusso agree is part of the allure.

“Even when you’re not ready, you still end up with a really special image,” said Fetterusso.

Rarity of the machines

Nowadays, Fetterusso has become the resident photo booth technician, learning all he can from his mentor, Rybak. He can often be found tinkering with the chemicals and retrieving stuck images from the machines, which happens from time-to-time.

“When you get a photo booth, you’re buying a job, which I learned the hard way,” said Fetterusso.

Fetterusso has become one of a few who understands the ins-and-outs of the booths, with knowledge being passed down by word of mouth, rather than manuals.

“There’s lot of people in our industry that won’t touch stuff because they’re afraid it’s gonna break and they won’t be able to get another part,” said Fetterusso. “I am not that person. My mentor (Rybak), I think if I was like that, would not be open to helping me.”

Not only is knowledge sparing, so are materials, with geopolitics coming into play and having to ask legacy companies to bring back old stock.

“Our community convinced Ilford to make the paper for us right now,” said Fetterusso. “We used to get Russian paper, and when the war broke out, we got our last pallet of paper, and they were like, ‘This is it. We can’t ship to you guys anymore.’”

Those looking for color strips are mostly out of luck, with the chemicals and paper being virtually extinct, but sometimes you might strike gold.

Today, most of the machines are pieced together with materials and parts coming together from other machines to make the magic happen. Most of the couple’s friends in the photo booth community find old, “rotted” machines, salvage the parts and then rebuild them.

Although, those looking for an authentic experience can visit Dustland, said Hogan, who said their machine is “pretty authentic.”

The couple and the photo booth community are committed to keeping the art form alive, even attending the International Photobooth Convention a few weeks ago in New York City. Many of the conversations were centered around the new demand for the booths and their increased value.

At the convention, people are trying all kinds of ways to make their own versions, with someone even making their own 3D printed version in France.

But, with Hogan and Fetterusso at the helm in Vegas, the stock in Sin City is in good hands.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.