Major business events and economic events scheduled for the coming week:

MONDAY:

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases construction spending for October, 10 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index for November, 10 a.m.; weekly Treasury briefing, auction.

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson discusses the economy at the Fortune 500 Forum.

TUESDAY:

DETROIT — Major automakers report U.S. auto sales; Deadline for Detroit Three to submit plan to Congress on bailout.

WEDNESDAY:

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases revised productivity for the third quarter, 8:30 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index for November, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY:

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for October, 10 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

NEW YORK — Major retailers report November sales results.

FRIDAY:

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases unemployment data for November, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for October, 3 p.m.

