Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center, in partnership with the Las Vegas Review Journal, drew a huge crowd for its Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on Wednesday at the Boulevard Mall.

Clark County firefighter, James King, second right, talks to Sherrod Lewis during the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Job seekers, including Jennifer Alvarado, center, lined up during the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County firefighter, Adam Smith, right, talks to Anthony Lyons of Henderson during the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Job seekers, including Andre Peterson, right, speak to recruiters with Station Casino during the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Ted Brown, left, a recruiter with Allegiant Air, speaks to Don Pablo, center, during the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Megan Niblo, left, a recruiter with Allegiant Air, speaks to Latasha Jones, center, during the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Josh Pullman fills out his job application form during the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

More than 70 employers with open jobs in career fields such as health care, IT, manufacturing and hospitality were present.

An organizer for the event estimated about 2,000 people attended.