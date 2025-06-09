Thrift outlet to open near Las Vegas

How many Californians moved to Nevada last year?

A popular thrift store is opening an outlet southwest of Las Vegas, offering steep discounts.

Sanithrift is opening an outlet in Primm this weekend, with prices 80 percent lower than their standard locations, the thrift store said in a news release. Located at 32100 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the Sanithrift Outlet will have its grand opening on June 14.

Sanithrift said the new outlet is a “resource to Vegas residents to combat rising costs,” with prices at the storefront starting at 99 cents. With 30,000 square feet, the location will have women’s, men’s and kids clothing, a “full” denim department, furniture and other secondhand offerings.

“We built Sanithrift for moments like this — when people need more for less and a place that makes life feel a little easier, a little lighter and a lot more affordable,” the Sanithrift team said in a statement.

Sanithrift also has a location in Henderson.

