Thrift store sets North Las Vegas opening date

Goodwill of Southern Nevada is celebrating the grand opening of a new store in North Las Vegas.

Vote on Las Vegas golf course redevelopment project gets pushed back

A new thrift store is celebrating its grand opening in North Las Vegas.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada is opening a new store at 755 W. Craig Road on April 11. Festivities will begin at 8 a.m., with doors opening to customers at 9 a.m..

The first 200 customers will receive a $5 Goodwill gift card and a Goodwill of Southern Nevada 50th anniversary reusable bag.

This is the 18th store from Goodwill in the valley, with another location opening soon at 7037 W. Ann Road and a Deja Blue Boutique at 9755 W. Charleston Blvd.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.