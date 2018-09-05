Tickets available now for zip line coming to Las Vegas Strip

Bodies will fly above the Linq Promenade in November, as a new attraction will zip its way across the center Strip attraction.

The Fly Linq zip line will feature 10 side-by-side lines that can launch all riers at once at The Linq Promenade shopping center. (Contributed rendering)

Work continues on the zip line above the Linq Promenade on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Work continues on the zip line above the Linq Promenade on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Bodies will fly above the Linq Promenade in November, as a new attraction will zip its way across the center Strip attraction.

Tickets are now on sale for Fly Linq, first and only zip line on the Strip.

The new attraction will feature 10 side-by-side lines that will launch guests from a 114-foot-tall tower 1,121 feet through the Linq Promenade to the landing tower near the base of the High Roller observation wheel. Guests can choose to ride in a seated or superhero position.

With the sale price, tickets for a daytime seated position are currently $20 and the daytime superhero position is $30. Night seated position is currently $25 and the superhero is $35.

Fly Linq is being developed by Xventure LV, in conjunction with Casesars Entertainment.

To purchase tickets, visit flylinq.com.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com. Follow @miasims___ Twitter.