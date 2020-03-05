Tina Quigley departing Virgin Trains after 4 months

Tina Quigley is exiting her role at Virgin Trains just four months after retiring as CEO from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to begin her new journey.

Tina Quigley, seen in 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County officials vowed their support Tuesday of the financing plan Virgin Trains is set to submit to the state for its Las Vegas to Southern California high speed rail project. (Photo provided)

“It was a tough decision,” Quigley said. “But I want to be here in Nevada working in or with the community.”

Quigley, 52, spent seven years as general deputy manager of the RTC before being named general manager of the agency in 2012. Her title was changed to CEO in 2019. Quigley was with McCarran International Airport for 15 years before joining the RTC.

When she left the agency late last year to join Virgin as vice president of business strategy, MJ Maynard was named CEO of the RTC.

Quigley said her leaving after a short period of time has nothing to do with her thoughts on whether the long-talked about high-speed train between Las Vegas and the Victorville area would finally come to fruition.

“I totally believe in the project,” she said. “It will happen. They are full on committed.”

Quigley said she is going to take a few weeks off to let things settle while helping the Desert Research Institute Foundation build a strategic plan for sustainability.

She’ll then ponder what her next move will be, which won’t be rejoining the RTC as an official employee due to pension rules. However, Quigley didn’t rule out possibly assisting the RTC as an outside adviser at some point.

“I have had a few offers, but don’t want to rush into anything,” she said. “At this point in my life I want to do things that either help Southern Nevada or help the transportation industry.”

Representatives from Virgin Trains confirmed Quigley’s departure, but didn’t comment further.

