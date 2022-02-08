Tina Quigley named LVGEA CEO

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance announced Tuesday that Tina Quigley had been named president and CEO, becaming the first female leader of the organization.

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance announced Tuesday that former Southern Nevada transportation boss Tina Quigley will be the organization’s new president and CEO.

Quigley, the group’s first female chief executive, most recently served as CEO of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. She will replace Jonas Peterson, who announced in October he was stepping down after eight years as LVGEA’s CEO. Quigley will begin her new job on Monday.

“With nearly 30 years of experience in driving meaningful multi-agency collaborative initiatives, Tina is well-equipped to lead LVGEA,” Betsy Fretwell, chairwoman of the LVGEA 50 Board of Directors, said in a news release. “We believe her strong executive skills and extensive community relationships will assist LVGEA in expanding regional partnerships and diversifying industry in the region.”

Quigley will take over the group’s day-to-day operations which includes overseeing a staff of more than 15 external vendors and working with partners to drive economic growth and development in Southern Nevada.

Quigley retired from the RTC in 2019 after 14 years with the transportation agency. Before that, she spent 15 years working at Harry Reid International Airport. After leaving the RTC, Quigley had a brief 4-month stint with Virgin Trains, a company that was previously involved in building a high-speed train between Las Vegas and Victorville.

“In my 30-plus years as a resident of Southern Nevada, I have watched our region’s reputation grow from a place to visit to a home for businesses and families,” Quigley said in the release.

The LVGEA is a private-public partnership that works with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and other state partners to attract and recruit new businesses to Southern Nevada as well as expand existing businesses, with a heavy focus on preparing those companies to be approved for state tax incentives.

“We have grown from being focused on short-term wins to long-term strategies focused on economic sustainability and diversity,” Quigley said. “This year, as LVGEA celebrates its 10th anniversary, I am excited to help move forward some of the collaborative, game-changing work underway by our regional partners and the LVGEA team.”

