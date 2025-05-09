76°F
Tiny town south of Las Vegas lands warehouse buyer

Ownership group partner Josh Klebanoff shows the new Show Services and Storage (S3) warehouse at 13850 S. Decatur Blvd. in Sloan Thursday, April 17, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The new Show Services and Storage (S3) warehouse is shown at 13850 S. Decatur Blvd. in Sloan Thursday, April 17, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ownership group partner Josh Klebanoff shows the new Show Services and Storage (S3) warehouse at 13850 S. Decatur Blvd. in Sloan Thursday, April 17, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The new Show Services and Storage (S3) warehouse is shown at 13850 S. Decatur Blvd. in Sloan Thursday, April 17, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The new Show Services and Storage (S3) warehouse is shown at 13850 S. Decatur Blvd. in Sloan Thursday, April 17, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warehouse Manager Jerzy Siewierski works at the new Show Services and Storage (S3) warehouse at 13850 S. Decatur Blvd. in Sloan Thursday, April 17, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The new Show Services and Storage (S3) warehouse is shown at 13850 S. Decatur Blvd. in Sloan Thursday, April 17, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2025 - 8:38 am
 

A pair of companies that service the live-entertainment industry have teamed up on a venture to Las Vegas, as America’s casino capital draws more big-name acts with big crowds.

Yoke Transport and Concert Stuff Group partnered to acquire a roughly 36,800-square-foot warehouse in Sloan, a tiny outpost just south of Las Vegas, for $13.5 million. The sale closed in late March, property records show.

Yoke hauls and stores gear, and CSG is an umbrella group of businesses that provide staging, production management, tour buses, audio and lighting, and other services.

Their venture here, Show Services & Storage, says on its website that its facility is designed to serve local and touring performers and production teams with storage, rehearsal space and logistics.

In a phone interview, Yoke CEO Rory Hegarty pointed to Las Vegas’ growing live-entertainment scene, from blockbuster concerts at Allegiant Stadium to major headliners at the Sphere, and said his group needed a facility with indoor and outdoor space.

Their warehouse, off Interstate 15 and Sloan Road, was built on a 9.9-acre parcel, roughly 4½ miles from the M Resort. Its neighbors include a quarry, a U.S. Army Reserve center and a cluster of double-wides.

The building sits on one side of the new owners’ rectangular-shaped property, leaving the other side open for parking, and was not built to the edges of the parcel, leaving additional space around it.

Southern Nevada has several pockets of industrial space. North Las Vegas, for instance, is an especially popular spot for warehouse developers and users but had too much traffic to allow for easy in-and-out access, said Hegarty, who indicated his group wanted more on-site parking.

“That’s where Sloan really came into play,” he said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MORE STORIES