65°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Tony Hsieh left a will, new filing says long after tech mogul’s death

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the Travel Leaders Network 2018 EDGE International Conference a ...
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the Travel Leaders Network 2018 EDGE International Conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
FILE - Pages from the Shein website, left, and from the Temu site, right, are shown in this pho ...
China-founded e-commerce sites say they’re raising prices due to tariffs
Blaze burns about 50 motorcycles at Las Vegas dealership
UnCommons features office space, retail, dining, housing and more on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, i ...
Construction wraps up at big mixed-use Las Vegas project
Famed Strip buffet not closing, despite social media rumors
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2025 - 9:52 am
 

Tony Hsieh left a will, according to a new court filing years after the tech mogul died.

Attorneys with law firms McDonald Carano and Greenberg Traurig submitted a court filing Thursday evening that includes a last will and testament dated March 13, 2015, and signed by Hsieh and several witnesses.

The will, however, was just found in late February in the personal belongings of the late Pir Muhammad, who had been named a co-executor in the will but suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and was not aware that Hsieh had died, according to a letter enclosed in the court filing.

Hsieh, the former CEO of online shoe seller Zappos and face of downtown Las Vegas’ economic revival, died on Nov. 27, 2020, at age 46 from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire.

His father, Richard Hsieh, has been managing his son’s estate through what’s now a yearslong probate case in Clark County District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More
MORE STORIES