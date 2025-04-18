Tony Hsieh left a will, new filing says long after tech mogul’s death

The will could end upend the yearslong legal battle over the former Zappos CEO’s estate.

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the Travel Leaders Network 2018 EDGE International Conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh left a will, according to a new court filing years after the tech mogul died.

Attorneys with law firms McDonald Carano and Greenberg Traurig submitted a court filing Thursday evening that includes a last will and testament dated March 13, 2015, and signed by Hsieh and several witnesses.

The will, however, was just found in late February in the personal belongings of the late Pir Muhammad, who had been named a co-executor in the will but suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and was not aware that Hsieh had died, according to a letter enclosed in the court filing.

Hsieh, the former CEO of online shoe seller Zappos and face of downtown Las Vegas’ economic revival, died on Nov. 27, 2020, at age 46 from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire.

His father, Richard Hsieh, has been managing his son’s estate through what’s now a yearslong probate case in Clark County District Court.

