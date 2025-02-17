67°F
Tony Hsieh’s dad sought self-enrichment from son’s estate, court papers claim

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh works on his laptop before the start of the LaunchUp Las Vegas event at the Oquendo Center in January 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaking at the Travel Leaders Network 2018 EDGE International Conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
The downtown area of Park City, Utah, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A decorative octopus is seen Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, on the front lawn of 2636 Aspen Springs Drive in Park City, Utah, a home owned by the late Tony Hsieh, ex-chief executive of Zappos. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2025 - 2:53 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2025 - 3:04 pm

Tony Hsieh’s father set out to enrich himself through his son’s estate after the Las Vegas tech mogul died, according to a new court filing, which alleged the elder Hsieh has avoided paying for a lease that his son’s business signed.

Utah film-studio owner Quinn Capital Partners claimed in a court filing Thursday that Richard Hsieh, administrator of his son’s estate, has been paid at least $8 million from the estate to oversee it and as a beneficiary of it.

The landlord also claimed that Tony Hsieh wanted to give his assets to a charitable foundation upon his death. But the former Zappos boss died without a will, and his father obtained court approval to manage the estate through his son’s probate case.

“Unfortunately, Richard had different plans for his son’s estate, plans that included personal enrichment,” Quinn alleged in the court filing last week.

It also claimed in the filing: “Not paying Quinn is Richard’s objective.”

Attorneys for the elder Hsieh did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

In 2021, Quinn sued a company formerly owned by Tony Hsieh called PC Studios, alleging the business had rented Utah Film Studios in Park City from Quinn for $250,000 per month. The five-year lease was signed less than a month before Hsieh died at age 46 from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire.

The tenant later vacated the complex but still owed $1.75 million, according to the complaint, filed in Summit County District Court in Utah.

Tony Hsieh “lacked capacity” when the lease was signed, as his mental and physical health had rapidly deteriorated amid excessive drug use, and Quinn received more than $1 million for a two-month occupancy of the studio, according to a court filing in the case in 2023 by attorneys for the elder Hsieh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

