Tony Hsieh’s will is a forgery, claim lawyers for his estate

Attorneys alleged the late Zappos CEO’s will, which surfaced years after his death, is a fake. His dad’s legal team stated multiple times in court filings that the younger Hsieh died without a will.

A mural of Tony Hsieh is seen on a commercial building that he owned at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @csstevensphoto

Tony Hsieh’s will is a fake.

That’s according to a court filing Monday by lawyers for the late Zappos chief’s estate. They claimed that his signature in the will was forged, that none of his family, friends or colleagues had ever heard of key names in the document, and that the witnesses who signed it “likely do not exist.”

“Scams come in all shapes and sizes,” attorneys Dara Goldsmith and Vivian Thoreen wrote, adding that much like other scams, the more you dig, “the more flaws appear in the story.”

The lawyers — who represent Hsieh’s father, the administrator of the estate — did not accuse anyone by name of orchestrating the alleged forgery. But they wrote in the filing in Clark County District Court that whoever is “behind this scam went to extraordinary lengths to cover their tracks by creating a false trail.”

Their allegations, which come several months after the will was filed in court, mark the latest twist in what was already a surprising and bizarre turn of events in the Las Vegas mogul’s probate case.

All told, the legal team claimed on Monday that the will was found by a “complete stranger, many years after Tony’s death, in the possession of the stranger’s deceased grandfather … a 91-year-old Pakistani man with no known ties to Tony.”

Hsieh’s “real-life financial and legal advisors” all confirmed that he did not have an estate plan, according to the court filing, which added that the purported will is “not only invalid and a forgery, but it also represents a fraud” on the court.

‘No one knows who he is’

Hsieh, the former CEO of online shoe seller Zappos and face of downtown Las Vegas’ economic revival, died on Nov. 27, 2020, at age 46 from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire.

He was unmarried and died with a massive fortune, having sold Zappos to Amazon in a $1 billion-plus deal and assembled a sprawling real estate portfolio in his adopted hometown.

His dad’s legal team stated multiple times in court filings that the younger Hsieh died without a will.

However, law firms McDonald Carano and Greenberg Traurig teamed up to file court papers in April with a copy of Hsieh’s seven-page last will and testament — dated March 13, 2015 — and a letter describing how it was found. The firms were representing named executors in the will.

The will was found in late February in the personal belongings of the late Pir Muhammad, according to the letter, which stated Muhammad had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and was not aware Hsieh had died.

The letter did not say when Muhammad died or where he lived, nor did it provide any details about his career or his association with Hsieh.

As outlined in the will, Hsieh had named Muhammad an executor and gave him “exclusive possession” of the original, in part to prevent anyone from destroying the document.

But several people who knew Hsieh told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they never heard of Pir Muhammad, and the newspaper found nothing that linked the name to Southern Nevada or confirmed who he was.

“No one knows who he is,” a source previously said.

‘Virtually certain’ of forgery

A person named Kashif Singh wrote the letter explaining the will’s discovery. No contact information or details on Singh were provided in that filing, although according to subsequent court papers, Muhammad was Singh’s grandfather.

As part of an order for courthouse records, the lawyers for Hsieh’s estate obtained a phone number and mailing address for Singh.

The phone number had a 307 area code, which covers the state of Wyoming, and the mailing address was the same as a registered agent in Wyoming’s capital, Cheyenne. Such businesses handle incorporation filings and other corporate paperwork.

The call went straight to voicemail, which was a computerized or electronic voice, and Singh did not call back. The attorneys also sent him a letter, but he did not reply to that either.

Moreover, the will was signed by several witnesses, three of whom had a Las Vegas address listed with their name and signature in the document. But property managers could not find any records that the witnesses had lived there, court records show.

According to Monday’s court filing, none of the witnesses have been located and likely do not exist, and none of the trusts, or their respective trustees, named in the will can be located either and likely do not exist.

Also, there was no record in Hsieh’s calendars that he signed the will; there was no record that he had any contact with people named in it; and an expert in counterfeit-document detection found it “virtually certain” that Hsieh’s signatures in the will were forged, according to the court filing.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.