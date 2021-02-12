Topless dancing among violations in strip clubs’ weekend suspensions

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, Minks Las Vegas and Spearmint Rhino were issued emergency suspensions Saturday night by Clark County licensing agents during routine monitoring inspections for violations, county officials said.

Details regarding the temporary closure of a trio of gentlemen’s clubs over Super Bowl weekend are revealing.

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, Minks Las Vegas and Spearmint Rhino were issued emergency suspensions Saturday night by Clark County licensing agents during routine monitoring inspections for COVID-19 violations, with all three violating the regulation prohibiting nudity, county officials said.

Other issues that led to them being temporarily shut down varied club-to-club, according to Dan Kulin, Clark County spokesman.

Spearmint Rhino

— Adult activity: topless dancing and lap dances being performed.

— Lack of social distancing.

— Tables had more than four customers.

— Required distance of 25 feet between live entertainment and seated customers not met.

— Employees and/or customers were either not wearing face coverings or were not wearing face coverings properly.

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club

— Adult activity: topless.

— Lack of social distancing

— Tables had more than four customers

Minks

— Adult activity: topless.

All three clubs have since reopened.

Under state directives, gentlemen’s clubs are allowed to operate under 25 percent capacity. Clubs were also reopened with the regulation that dancers were to wear a bikini top and bottom and not go nude or topless at anytime. Lap dances also are not allowed under the reopening regulations.

The county has been conducting regular inspections of adult entertainment clubs, according to Kulin.

Representatives from the three clubs were not available for comment.

