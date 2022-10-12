$100M renovation of Mandalay Bay Convention Center detailed

Some of the technology upgrades have been completed, but the makeover of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center will continue through the end of 2024.

MGM Resorts International on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, detailed its ongoing $100 million renovation of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (MGM Resorts International)

MGM Resorts International on Wednesday detailed its ongoing $100 million renovation of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, which is expected to continue through the end of 2024.

The convention center space will remain open through the renovation process with no closures planned.

“We recognized the need to upgrade the space to reflect modern-day needs and create a timeless design complemented by our premier service experience,” Ernest Stovall, vice president of sales at Mandalay Bay, said in a release. “We listened to feedback from meeting planners over recent years and are confident this refreshed and upgraded space will exceed their needs and expectations in every way.”

The company already has upgraded some of the technology throughout the building such as new Cat6A Ethernet cabling throughout the convention center. Cat6A doubles the frequency of data transmission and increases the speed up to 9,400 percent, the equivalent of downloading a 4K movie in 30 seconds, according to MGM Resorts.

The company also installed 11 new dynamic digital walls measuring up to 24-by-13 feet, designed for brand placements, sponsorship opportunities and targeted event messaging throughout the day. There also are 20 double-sided 55-inch mobile flexible display units, enabling convention attendees to find their meeting rooms and events.

Additional technology enhancements will include radio-frequency identification tag locks on all meeting room doors as well as the installation of more than 200 new motion detection cameras.

Mandalay Bay plans to emphasize its tropical ambience with white-washed walls and ceilings and floral patterns featuring cerulean and coral tones with warm walnut accent walls.

Developed by MGM Resorts International Design Group in collaboration with Las Vegas-based Dezmotif Studios, the space will include contemporary design elements, brighter lighting, streamlined signage and seating nooks for attendees.

In addition to the complete remodelling of all pre-function spaces, meeting rooms and ballrooms, Mandalay Bay’s 1 million square feet of exhibit space recently received a new paint job, covered pillars and relocated strobe lights.

The remodeled convention space will feature new works by artists Thandiwe Muriu and Sarah Anne Johnson.

The 2.1-million-square-foot Mandalay Bay Convention Center is one of the 10 largest convention centers in the country.

In addition to the convention center, Mandalay Bay is upgrading amenities throughout the resort including an upcoming remodel of all 424 rooms and suites at the Four Seasons set to take place next year; the addition of Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in summer 2023 and the complete redesign of Stripsteak, scheduled to debut early 2023.

