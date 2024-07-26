105°F
1st Southwest red-eye flights from Vegas take off in February

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2 ...
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Veg ...
High-end fashion brand opens store at Fontainebleau
What’s the deal with shoeprints on ceilings in Las Vegas casino parking garages?
Popular tram along Strip won’t stay closed
FILE - A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Air ...
Investigation into Delta opens after global tech meltdown
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2024 - 5:11 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2024 - 5:36 pm

Southwest Airlines will roll out “redeye” flights from Las Vegas to Orlando, Florida, and to Baltimore-Washington International Airport in February.

The Dallas-based airline, the busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, announced Thursday that the two routes would be among the five that will begin Feb. 14 and tickets are on sale.

A Southwest spokesman said more redeye routes are expected to be unveiled in future months.

Thursday’s announcement came the same day Southwest announced plans to discontinue its decades-old open seating boarding system. Beginning next year, Southwest will implement assigned seating and premium seating with greater legroom for passengers.

Southwest confirmed in March that Las Vegas would be among the first Southwest cities to get late-night flights, established to add capacity and generate revenue without acquiring additional aircraft.

West-to-east late-night flying is popular because passengers from western destinations can arrive in the early morning on the East Coast for breakfast meetings.

The Las Vegas airport has a history of accommodating late-night flights with its 24-hour environment.

When America West Airlines, a predecessor to what is now American Airlines, operated between 1981 and 2007, it used the Las Vegas airport, then known as McCarran International, as a “night hub” for late-night flying. Most of America West’s flights left Las Vegas after 9 p.m.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Flight delays from tech outage easing at Las Vegas airport
Southwest bidding for Vegas route to convenient Washington airport
Larger jets to allow Air Canada to expand seat capacity to Las Vegas
Southwest will assign seats on flights; breaking 50-year tradition
Discount carrier to begin flights from Vegas to Western state
Las Vegas airport sees big increase in international travelers