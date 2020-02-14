1st tunnel completed for Las Vegas Convention Center’s people-mover
The Boring Company’s drill completed the 4,475-foot first tunnel of the underground people-mover system at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday.
There was a breakthrough — literally — for The Boring Company’s $52.5 million people-mover project Friday.
The drill chewing through 4,475 feet of dirt 40 feet underground reached the endpoint of the first of two tunnels linking three stations from University Center Drive near the east end of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall to the under-construction West Hall on Convention Center Drive.
When completed, the people-mover system will eliminate a 1½-mile walk between those two points.
The system is expected to be completed by December, in time for use during January’s 2021 CES.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
