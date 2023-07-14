111°F
Tourism

2 Strip properties to end free self-parking

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 3:11 pm
 
Owners of The Venetian and The Palazzo said the properties will begin charging for self-service ...
Owners of The Venetian and The Palazzo said the properties will begin charging for self-service parking “later this summer,” according to a statement from the resort. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Parking at two Las Vegas Strip resorts will no longer be free, its operators confirmed Friday.

Owners of The Venetian and The Palazzo said the properties will begin charging for self-service parking “later this summer,” according to a statement from the resort.

The policy change comes “after evaluating operations and business demand,” according to the statement. The announcement comes just over a week after the Sphere at The Venetian lit up for the first time, dazzling tourists and locals alike with its massive external LED screen.

Located just east of The Venetian Expo, the 17,500-seat performance venue will open Sept. 29 with the start of a five-week, 17-performance run by U2.

Casino loyalty reward members that are premier level and above will receive complimentary self-parking, the resort said. Elite loyalty members and above will continue to receive complimentary valet parking.

Details about the self-parking rates will be announced “in the near future,” the resort said.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

