$20.6M federal grant to add, replace elevators at Reid Airport

A $20.6 million federal grant will add new elevators and refurbish elevators and escalators at Harry Reid International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration announced.

The grants are a part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants program that authorized $25 billion for airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements. The AIG funds can be used for airport planning, development, sustainability, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements and noise compatibility projects at eligible airports.

The Clark County Commission in July voted to add two new elevators, modernize 38 passenger and freight elevators, as well as two escalators.

All of the elevators and escalators to be refurbished are located in Terminal 1 and the two new elevators will be at the Terminal 1 public parking garage. The two escalators are located at the C gates that connect the gates to Terminal 1 baggage claim, the C/D security checkpoint and C/D tram stations. The refurbishment work for the 38 elevators will include upgraded controls and safety enhancements.

Work on the projects begins next month and is expected to be completed by fall 2026.

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, about half the nation’s 3,000 airports have received grants. Airports have already completed some projects funded by the law through the Airport Infrastructure Grant program.

“As Americans fly in record numbers, the Biden-Harris Administration is improving our nation’s airports to make travel more convenient for passengers,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said when first announcing the grants. “The funding we’re announcing, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help airports across the country make needed improvements to ensure safety, efficiency and sustainability for years to come.”

