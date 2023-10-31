66°F
Tourism

215 Beltway airport connector to close overnight this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 1:14 pm
 
The Interstate 215 westbound airport connector ramp will close Wednesday through Friday for sev ...
The Interstate 215 westbound airport connector ramp will close Wednesday through Friday for several hours each day. (Harry Reid International Airport)

You may need to rethink your travel plans if you’re going to or close to Harry Reid International this week.

Starting late Tuesday evening, the westbound Interstate 215 airport connector ramp and the Warm Springs Road ramp leading to the airport connector will close from 12 to 5 a.m. through Friday, the airport announced on social media Monday.

Crews will work on overhead signs on the ramp, the airport said.

The airport encouraged motorists to follow detour signs.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

