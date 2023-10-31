215 Beltway airport connector to close overnight this week

The westbound airport connector at Interstate 215 will close each night through Friday.

You may need to rethink your travel plans if you’re going to or close to Harry Reid International this week.

Starting late Tuesday evening, the westbound Interstate 215 airport connector ramp and the Warm Springs Road ramp leading to the airport connector will close from 12 to 5 a.m. through Friday, the airport announced on social media Monday.

Crews will work on overhead signs on the ramp, the airport said.

The airport encouraged motorists to follow detour signs.

