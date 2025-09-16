2nd tower eyed for hotel near Las Vegas Strip

The hotel is behind the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall, and the expansion would vastly boost the property’s room capacity.

A SpringHill Suites hotel is seen off of Paradise Road north of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An off-Strip hotel could get a second tower under plans filed with Clark County.

County commissioners are scheduled Wednesday to consider plans for an 18-story hotel tower next to the 23-story SpringHill Suites on Paradise Road, county records show.

The new tower would be built on a plot of what’s now surface parking on the existing hotel’s 1.7-acre parcel across from the Westgate.

SpringHill Suites is behind the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall, and the expansion would vastly boost the property’s room capacity. The existing tower has 299 rooms, and the new one would have 397, according to county records.

Virginia hotel owner Apple Hospitality REIT, which bought the hotel less than two years ago, did not respond to requests for comment on the project.

A second tower has long been eyed for the site, at 2989 Paradise Road.

Clark County commissioners approved a two-tower hotel project in 2007. The first tower was completed in 2009, but the second was never built, and the plans ultimately expired a few years ago after six extensions of time, county records show.

Apple Hospitality announced in late 2023 that it acquired the hotel for around $75 million.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.