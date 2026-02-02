2nd wave of winter weather to delay flights at Las Vegas airport

Although Southern Nevada will be basking in 70-degree temperatures this week, winter weather elsewhere continues to create havoc for airline flight schedules.

A second winter blast in a week will snarl airline traffic and, once again, although Southern Nevada’s weather is mild, Harry Reid International Airport is expecting cancellations and delays as airlines catch up with their schedules.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware is anticipating 255 cancellations and 3,101 delays across the United States Monday and of those, two cancellations and 72 delays are expected to affect flights to and from Las Vegas.

FlightAware is projecting 15 cancellations Tuesday which is expected to result in 96 delays to and from Las Vegas. Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines for details.

The airports affected the most by weather delays are Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, a major hub for United Airlines, and Charlotte, North Carolina’s airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, centers for American Airlines.

According to FlightAware, 21 percent of American’s flights — 657 total — are being delayed while 8 percent of Southwest Airlines flights — 275 total — are facing delays.

Southwest is the busiest commercial air carrier at Reid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

