3.8M travelers pass through McCarran airport in June

Travel volume is nearing pre-pandemic levels in Las Vegas with June clocking 3.8 million travelers passing through McCarran International Airport’s gates.

People arrive at McCarran International Airport Terminal 1 in Las Vegas, Friday, July 2, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Travel volume at McCarran International Airport is nearing pre-pandemic levels as 3.8 million travelers passed through the airport’s gates in June.

June’s total is 14 percent off the same month in 2019 when 4.4 million passengers traveled through McCarran, according to data released by the airport Wednesday.

For the year, McCarran has tallied 16 million passengers, 37 percent behind the first six months of 2019, which had surpassed the 25.2 million mark.

Southwest Airlines, McCarran’s busiest carrier, was off pre-pandemic levels by only 6 percent with 1.4 million passengers last month compared with 1.5 million in June 2019.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air served 205,068 passengers in June, down only 9 percent compared to 176,053 travelers in the same month in 2019.

Frontier Airlines actually eclipsed its June 2019 passenger totals last month, going from 247,733 passengers the same month two years ago to 345,219 last month.

International travel is still a key missing factor in McCarran getting closer to normal levels. There were just 53,403 international travelers last month, down 84 percent from June 2019’s 327,127 passengers.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.