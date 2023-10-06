87°F
Tourism

$300K plan being considered to transport Strip workers during F1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2023 - 5:04 pm
 
The Formula 1 construction site is seen at the Fountains of Bellagio on Sept. 25, 2023, in Las ...
The Formula 1 construction site is seen at the Fountains of Bellagio on Sept. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday will consider spending $300,000 to pay for shuttle buses, drivers and support personnel to transport Strip resort employees to their jobs during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race in November.

When thousands of race fans converge on Las Vegas for the F1 event and pre-race activities Nov. 16-18 between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. each day, Strip workers will have minimal access to resorts within the 3.8-mile course.

The LVCVA, in consultation with the Las Vegas Grand Prix team, has identified off-site parking locations at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the affected resort corridor employees, and plans to use a combination of the Las Vegas Monorail and 25 motor coach buses to shuttle the impacted employees to a designated location inside the race circuit so that they can arrive for their shifts.

If the funding plan is approved, the LVCVA would have a competitive bid process for a contractor to provide the buses and support staff.

An LVCVA spokeswoman said Thursday that Strip employees would not have to pay for parking at the Convention Center lots and resort companies would pay $1 per employee per ride for Monorail passengers if that’s more convenient for some employees whose workplace is on the Monorail line.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

