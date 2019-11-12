$375M Caesars Forum conference venue to open its doors in March

Within walking distance of 20,000 Caesars Entertainment hotel rooms, the new Caesars Forum, capable of accommodating 10,000 people, will open its doors in March.

When the Caesars Forum conference center opens its doors at the foot of its High Roller observation wheel attraction next year it will have the largest pillar-less ballroom in the world.

Actually, two of them.

Michael Massari, chief sales officer for Caesars Entertainment Corp., said the company has begun selling space for the $375 million, 550,000-square-foot facility that potentially could accommodate 10,000 people at a time.

Caesars officials said 1 million room nights already have been booked at adjacent Caesars hotel rooms with more than $390 million in contracted meetings and conventions business signed.

The first scheduled conference in the building will be an unnamed software and tech industry group with 3,000 participants moving into the space on March 20.

The Linq Promenade and Caesars Forum have been identified as possible sites for the National Football League’s 2020 Draft April 23-25, but Caesars officials declined comment. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which is working with the NFL to host the event, also won’t comment on where the event would be staged.

The new venue is a short walk from more than 20,000 Caesars hotel rooms. There are 8,500 rooms at the closest hotels, Flamingo, Harrah’s and The Linq Hotel.

Massari said the project is 70 percent complete and will open in March.

“The exterior is 95 percent complete, currently construction crews are working 24/7 on the interiors,” Massari said. “We will be installing 2.1 miles of airwalls and more than 300,000 square feet of high-end carpeting as well as a dedicated kitchen.”

Company officials are enthused that the building, which will have a total of four ballrooms that are the most divisible ever built, will have access to a 100,000-square-foot outdoor plaza that opens to the restaurants, bars and entertainment of the Linq Promenade anchored by the High Roller.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. plans to open its $302.7 million, 430,000-square-foot convention facility in February. The Las Vegas Convention Center’s $980.3 million West Hall expansion is scheduled to be ready in time for the 2021 CES trade show.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.