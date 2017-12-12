$59.8M design contract for Las Vegas Convention Center approved

A $59.8 million design deal for the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors.

Robert Svedberg, principal for TVS Design, Atlanta, greets people attending the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The board unanimously approved a $59.8 million contract with TVS. Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The contract, with Atlanta-based TVS Design, includes a $51.8 million contract and $8 million for contingency expenses.

The groundbreaking for the expansion portion of the $1.4 billion project has been scheduled for Jan. 8, just ahead of the opening of the 2018 CES trade show.

CES will be the first show to use the new 600,000-square-foot exhibit hall, currently used as a parking lot at Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive, when the new building opens in 2021.

Approval of the contract was never in doubt. TVS Design will work with a team of four Las Vegas designers and architects.The four local companies are TSK Architects, Simpson Coulter Studio, Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects and KME Architects.

TVS will engage in a contract that LVCVA officials had estimated would cost $60 million to $77 million, based on the industry standard 7 percent to 9 percent of the expansion portion of the project, estimated at $860 million.

