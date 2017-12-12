$59.8M design contract for Las Vegas Convention Center OK’d

A $59.8 million design deal for the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors.
The contract, with Atlanta-based TVS Design, includes a $51.8 million contract and $8 million for contingency expenses.
The groundbreaking for the expansion portion of the $1.4 billion project has been scheduled for Jan. 8, just ahead of the opening of the 2018 CES trade show.
CES will be the first show to use the new 600,000-square-foot exhibit hall, currently used as a parking lot at Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive, when the new building opens in 2021.
Approval of the contract was never in doubt. TVS Design will work with a team of four Las Vegas designers and architects. The four local companies are TSK Architects, Simpson Coulter Studio, Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects and KME Architects.
TVS will engage in a contract that LVCVA officials had estimated would cost $60 million to $77 million, based on the industry standard 7 percent to 9 percent of the expansion portion of the project, estimated at $860 million.
Big League Weekend
The LVCVA board on Tuesday approved spending $300,000 to stage Big League Weekend, annual spring training games that bring Major League Baseball to Las Vegas, on March 17-18.
This year’s games are a rematch of the 2016 World Series — the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Indians.
The LVCVA expects to recoup $117,500 from ticket and concession sales with its 15 percent cut of ticket sales from the Las Vegas 51s.
About 6,200 out-of-town visitors are expected to be drawn to the game, which will be broadcast in Chicago and Cleveland, producing $1.4 million in media value.