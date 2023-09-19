78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

A robot at the Sphere can tell you where your seat is

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 9:33 am
 
Five humanoid robots will serve as The Sphere's "spokesbots" when the venue opens later this fa ...
Five humanoid robots will serve as The Sphere's "spokesbots" when the venue opens later this fall. (Sphere Entertainment)
The work of artist Refik Anadol is shown on the Exosphere, the programmable LED exterior of The ...
The work of artist Refik Anadol is shown on the Exosphere, the programmable LED exterior of The Sphere. Anadol is the first artist to turn the Exosphere into an immersive art canvas. (Sphere Entertainment)

The Sphere just got more futuristic.

Humanoid robots will be the new entertainment venue’s “spokesbots” for guests to interact with when they visit, the company behind the 17,500-seat venue said in a Tuesday news release.

Five robots named Aura will interact with guests inside the Sphere’s grand atrium, and the robots are expected to be an integral part of the The Sphere Experience featuring Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard from Earth.”

“Aura’s role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier,” David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, said in a statement. “Our vision with every aspect of Sphere is to transform the way people experience live events, and with Aura we are pushing the boundaries of how robotics can be used to enhance our guests’ journey through the venue.”

Aura robots will be programmed to tell the story of humanity’s history of innovation, along with details of the Sphere’s design and engineering. The robots will also be able to answer guest questions on directions around the venue and about the day’s performances.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
2
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
3
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
4
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
5
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
F1 race plans ‘takeover’ of Sphere; robots to provide tours at show
F1 race plans ‘takeover’ of Sphere; robots to provide tours at show
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
‘Just wait until you see what’s inside’: The Sphere plays Reid airport
‘Just wait until you see what’s inside’: The Sphere plays Reid airport
‘Like being dropped into your own game show’: Playground coming to Strip resort
‘Like being dropped into your own game show’: Playground coming to Strip resort
A ‘1st look’ at Sphere’s ‘Postcard’ production
A ‘1st look’ at Sphere’s ‘Postcard’ production
Las Vegas Super Bowl plans in ‘really good shape;’ event schedule released
Las Vegas Super Bowl plans in ‘really good shape;’ event schedule released