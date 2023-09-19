A robot at the Sphere can tell you where your seat is

The company behind the Sphere said a set of “spokesbots” will interact with guests when they visit the 17,500-seat venue.

Five humanoid robots will serve as The Sphere's "spokesbots" when the venue opens later this fall. (Sphere Entertainment)

The work of artist Refik Anadol is shown on the Exosphere, the programmable LED exterior of The Sphere. Anadol is the first artist to turn the Exosphere into an immersive art canvas. (Sphere Entertainment)

The Sphere just got more futuristic.

Humanoid robots will be the new entertainment venue’s “spokesbots” for guests to interact with when they visit, the company behind the 17,500-seat venue said in a Tuesday news release.

Five robots named Aura will interact with guests inside the Sphere’s grand atrium, and the robots are expected to be an integral part of the The Sphere Experience featuring Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard from Earth.”

“Aura’s role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier,” David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, said in a statement. “Our vision with every aspect of Sphere is to transform the way people experience live events, and with Aura we are pushing the boundaries of how robotics can be used to enhance our guests’ journey through the venue.”

Aura robots will be programmed to tell the story of humanity’s history of innovation, along with details of the Sphere’s design and engineering. The robots will also be able to answer guest questions on directions around the venue and about the day’s performances.

