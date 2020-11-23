Adventuedome debuts new ride, NebulaZ

NebulaZ is the newest ride at the Adventuredome at CircusCircus.

Standing tall at more than 32 feet high, riders catch air as they fly over the top of NebulaZ, according to a news release. The ride lasts about 3 minutes. Rider must be at least 42 inches tall. (CircusCircus photo)

There is a new ride called NebulaZ at the Adventuredome at CircusCircus.

There is a new ride at Adventuredome called Nebula Z. pic.twitter.com/V4hXWh0wYm — John Mehaffey (@John_Mehaffey) November 20, 2020

The large ride went into operation recently.

“Spin through the air on this action packed ride and catch huge air with amazing views of The Adventuredome,” according to circuscircus.com.

“NebulaZ is a family thrill attraction in which four arms rotate in fast intermeshing orbits, providing guests an exhilarating ride unlike any other attraction at the 5-acre park,” CircusCircus said in an email. “With eight gondolas each holding four riders, the ride can hold up to 32 guests per cycle, reaching top speeds of 14 rotations per minute. Standing tall at more than 32 feet high, riders catch air as they fly over the top.”

The ride lasts about 3 minutes. Rider must be at least 42 inches tall.

Adhering to all current guidelines, the Adventuredome is committed to keeping the park safe for employees and guests. All employees and guests are required to wear facemasks, and normal routines of disinfecting park elements have been elevated.

