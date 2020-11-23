44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Tourism

Adventuedome debuts new ride, NebulaZ

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2020 - 4:34 am
 
Standing tall at more than 32 feet high, riders catch air as they fly over the top of NebulaZ, ...
Standing tall at more than 32 feet high, riders catch air as they fly over the top of NebulaZ, according to a news release. The ride lasts about 3 minutes. Rider must be at least 42 inches tall. (CircusCircus photo)

There is a new ride called NebulaZ at the Adventuredome at CircusCircus.

The large ride went into operation recently.

“Spin through the air on this action packed ride and catch huge air with amazing views of The Adventuredome,” according to circuscircus.com.

“NebulaZ is a family thrill attraction in which four arms rotate in fast intermeshing orbits, providing guests an exhilarating ride unlike any other attraction at the 5-acre park,” CircusCircus said in an email. “With eight gondolas each holding four riders, the ride can hold up to 32 guests per cycle, reaching top speeds of 14 rotations per minute. Standing tall at more than 32 feet high, riders catch air as they fly over the top.”

The ride lasts about 3 minutes. Rider must be at least 42 inches tall.

Adhering to all current guidelines, the Adventuredome is committed to keeping the park safe for employees and guests. All employees and guests are required to wear facemasks, and normal routines of disinfecting park elements have been elevated.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
2
Las Vegas police union files complaint over COVID punishments
Las Vegas police union files complaint over COVID punishments
3
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
4
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak, the virus and masks
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak, the virus and masks
5
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Allegiant unveils a new Golden Knights-themed plane at McCarran with the new Allegiant Stadium ...
Allegiant to offer 4 new Las Vegas routes
By / RJ

Travelers will be able to book flights between Spokane, Orange County, Asheville, N.C. and Flint, Michigan, early next year the airline announced Tuesday.