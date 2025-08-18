97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Air Canada cancels Las Vegas flights after attendants defy work order

Air Canada planes sit on the runway at Pearson International Airport as flight attendants go on ...
Air Canada planes sit on the runway at Pearson International Airport as flight attendants go on strike in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP)
More Stories
Clark County Senior Director of Aviation James Chrisley, an Air Force veteran who served at Nel ...
New Clark County aviation director to be named next week
The Halloween suite at Westgate Las Vegas features gothic decor, flickering candlelight, spooky ...
Off-Strip hotel keeps it spooky with Halloween, Day of the Dead suites
Take a look at the improvements coming to Las Vegas airport
An Air Canada plane lifts off from what's now Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on ...
Air Canada, the 2nd-busiest Canadian operator at Las Vegas airport, braces for strike
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2025 - 12:50 pm
 

Flights continue to be canceled at Harry Reid International Airport as a result of a flight attendant strike that began Thursday against Air Canada, the airport’s website shows.

The 10,000 flight attendants represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees have defied a back-to-work order issued by the Canadian government authorities, resulting in the cancellation of more than 2,300 flights affecting an estimated 500,000 passengers.

Some of those passengers have been stranded in Las Vegas, where Air Canada has four scheduled daily flights to three destinations.

On Monday’s schedule, three flights, one each to Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, have been canceled. One Toronto flight is listed for departure late Monday, but it could still be canceled later in the day.

Air Canada and subsidiary Air Canada Rouge offer daily flights from Las Vegas to those three destinations. Discount airline Westjet competes with Air Canada on the Vancouver and Toronto routes and Porter Airlines flies routes to Montreal.

In the first six months of 2025, Air Canada has carried 144,590 passengers to and from Reid International, an 11.9 percent decrease from the first six months of 2024.

On Sunday, the Canada Industrial Relations Board ruled the flight attendants’ walkout was illegal and ordered them back to work as negotiations between management and the union continued. On Monday, the flight attendants defied the order and remain on strike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES