Airline seats into Las Vegas fall 3.5% in 2025

The number of available airline seats to Las Vegas fell 3.5 percent in 2025, casualties of the decline of low-cost air carriers Spirit and Frontier airlines and negative perceptions about flying to the United States from Canadians.

Joel Van Over of Atlanta-based Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting on Tuesday told the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s board of directors that international arrivals could perk up in 2026 with the arrival of flights from well-established Air France in April, but Canadians simply aren’t flying to Las Vegas or the rest of the United States and that’s resulted in a plunge in international capacity.

“There are two things afoot right now in our industry which Las Vegas has no control over, however is definitely a part of in the aviation industry,” Van Over said in a report on airline capacity. “Value airlines are really struggling and overall are reducing their capacity. Canadians really don’t like to come to the United States at this moment. That impacts Las Vegas a lot because Canada is our number one overseas market.”

Tale of two half years

Airline seat capacity was the tale of two half years, Van Over said, noting that in the first half of 2025, Las Vegas was on a pace to shatter 2024’s record 35.4 million seats.

But Harry Reid International Airport ended up with an estimated 34.1 million seats as a result of Spirit’s and Frontier’s financial struggles and the cratering of Canadian travel when President Donald Trump stated he desired to make Canada the 51st U.S. state.

Once the second busiest commercial air carrier at Reid, Spirit’s fortunes plummeted with its second bankruptcy protection filing in a year. The Florida-based airline cut its fleet in half as part of its financial reorganization plan.

Meanwhile, Denver-based Frontier Airlines parted ways with CEO Barry Biffle and the airline took on new strategies.

From 2021 to 2025, value airlines Spirit, Frontier and Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air showed declining profitability with Sun Country Airlines the lone low-cost carrier to show a profit.

Allegiant and Sun Country announced a plan to merge operations on Sunday.

December 2024 was Trump’s first mention of annexing Canada and two months later, 25 percent tariffs were enacted on Canada, which already was struggling with an unfavorable currency exchange rate against the U.S. dollar.

Canadian visitation off 20%

Visitation from Canada to the U.S. was down 20 percent from a year ago.

Meanwhile, capacity on Canadian air carriers to Las Vegas fell 30 percent in the winter months. The decreases have resulted in around 217,000 fewer seats flying into Las Vegas from Canadian cities. It’s the lowest capacity from Canada since 2006, Van Over said.

Overseas visitation to the United States has declined nine of the 11 months of 2025, with 650,000 fewer arrivals.

What can Las Vegas do to solve the problem? Van Over said as much as possible, the city should work to maintain the routes it has and backfill the market by diversifying airlines that serve the city.

“One of the things that air service development can do is make sure that we have as many dots on your route map as possible,” Van Over said. “If one market catches the flu, hopefully there’s another market that we can lean on to help backfill some of that. It helps us to keep that portfolio very diversified. We can get other markets. We can get other airlines into town. That helps diversify our portfolio.”

And that’s where Air France comes in.

The Paris-based airline initially offered a handful of nonstop flights between Paris and Las Vegas around CES, calling it a tryout for future seasonal service.

Air France didn’t even wait to conduct the test, agreeing in October to fly the round-trip routes Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from April 15 through Oct. 24 on the airline’s twin-engine Airbus A350-900 jets, capable of carrying up to 440 passengers.

While the Air France service won’t solve the Canada problem, it will help recover some of the lost international service Las Vegas enjoyed from Air Canada, WestJet and Porter Airlines.

Van Over also said Allegiant’s acquisition of Sun Country will help diversify international flying since Sun Country currently serves Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and Canada and Allegiant presumably will absorb that schedule.

“There’s nothing that Las Vegas did to cause this, but it’s definitely a recipient of the pain and the destruction that has happened,” Van Over said. “So we’ll continue to work with our Canadian partners. I know that there are sales missions. Las Vegas continues to make overtures to that Canadian visitor to come to town. But if it’s one of those things where you stand firm and you say, ‘You know what, I’m going to go elsewhere,’ there’s not a lot we can do.”

