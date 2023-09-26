92°F
Tourism

Airport shows first monthly decline in traffic of 2023

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 2:14 pm
 
Updated September 26, 2023 - 2:29 pm
Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area at Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airpor ...
Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area at Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Passenger totals at Harry Reid International Airport showed their first decline of 2023, but the airport serving Las Vegas still saw more than 4.6 million passengers in August.

The Clark County Department of Aviation reported the decline from a year ago came in domestic traffic, which was down 1.2 percent to 4.3 million passengers.

Despite the decline, airport traffic is running well ahead of 2022’s record pace with 37.7 million passengers through eight months, an 11.6 percent increase over the previous year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

