Airport warns travelers to plan ahead during Formula One race

With the Formula One course just two miles from the airport and multiple road closures expected, Reid officials are urging travelers to arrive hours before flight time.

Harry Reid International Airport is warning travelers that it expects to be busier than usual in mid-November. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Harry Reid International Airport is warning travelers that it expects to be busier than usual in mid-November with the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in town and that users should plan ahead for their trips, especially when the big weekend ends Nov. 18.

Representatives of the airport serving Las Vegas have implemented the “Cross the Finish Line with the 4-3-2-1 Plan.”

That plan involves planning transportation to the airport four hours before flight time, checking bags three hours before, getting in line for the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint two hours before and arriving at the gate an hour before flight departure.

The Formula One race course is two miles from the airport and several street closures are anticipated during the race and during preliminary events Nov. 16-18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.