Alaska Airlines launches flight subscription service for West Coast travel

The service includes several cities on the West Coast, including Las Vegas, and will allow travelers to sign up for various packages depending on their travel needs.

Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Travelers walk by in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alaska Airlines launched a first-of its-kind subscription-based travel service Wednesday, offering customers flights from several West Coast cities, including Las Vegas, for a fixed monthly rate.

The service will allow travelers to sign up for various packages depending on their travel needs.

Annual plans are available for between $49 and $749 per month. Depending on the level of service desired, between six and 24 nonstop flights will be available to subscribers annually.

The plan’s fee will be debited from the traveler’s account monthly, with flight credits added bi-monthly. Customers can then redeem their credits for flights by paying taxes and fees with most flights available for $14.61.

“Flight Pass builds on our mission to offer travelers the most West Coast destinations at the best value,” said Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for Alaska Airlines.

Subscribers can choose between two annual plans – Flight Pass or Flight Pass Pro – that differ only in the length of the required advanced booking time.

Flight Pass Pro starts at $199 and offers the ability to book same day flights. The base level Flight Pass requires booking at least 14 days in advance.

Both options allow customers to increase the amount of monthly flights available for an added fee. Both plans start with one round-trip flight every two months, going up to one round-trip flight per month and topping off at two trips per month. The top tier plan for Flight Pass is $189 per month, while Flight Pass Pro is $749 monthly.

Flights are available between multiple California destinations, Las Vegas, Reno and Phoenix. Currently, Los Angeles and San Francisco are the only destinations available for passengers in Las Vegas. Future Las Vegas service expansion is possible depending on guest feedback of the initial rollout, an Alaska Airline spokesperson said.

“After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there,” Corey said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.