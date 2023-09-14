Allegiant adding flights for football fans to visit Vegas for Raiders games

Allegiant Air added four temporary flights to allow for fans of select NFL teams to travel to away games, including for Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

A Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air plane sits on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport with the current Raiders Stadium build in the distance behind. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Allegiant Air added four temporary flights to allow for fans of select NFL teams to travel to away games, including for Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs supporters to fly to Las Vegas for matchups against the Raiders.

The Las Vegas-based airline is adding flights to cater to fans of the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills along with the Chiefs and Steelers faithful.

“We are thrilled to offer these specialty flights to four of the most passionate fan bases in the league,” Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer, said in a statement. “Every year, we look for opportunities to bring NFL fans to premier vacation destinations to see their teams play. These flights are popular with our customers, and we expect them to sell out well in advance of the games.”

The Steelers fan route will take them from Pittsburgh International Airport to Las Vegas on Sept. 22 for the Sept. 24 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The flight will return Sept. 25.

Chiefs fans can travel to see their team play divisional rival Raiders on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend. The flight departs Kansas City International Airport on Nov. 24 and returns Nov. 27 from Las Vegas.

Cowboys fans in south Texas can head to Los Angeles for a Oct. 16 Monday Night Football against Chargers on the flight departing McAllen International Airport for Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 14. The flight returns to Texas on Oct. 17.

Bills fans are able to travel to Cincinnati for a Nov. 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a Nov. 3 flight from Niagara Falls International Airport to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The flight returns to Buffalo on Nov. 6.

Steelers and Chiefs fans can purchase a package from Allegiant’s website that includes roundtrip flights, a minimum two-night hotel stay and tickets to the Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium. A range of prices are available, providing vacation travel options for nearly every budget.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.