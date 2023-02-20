Allegiant Air to add flights from Las Vegas to Lexington

Twice-weekly flights on the airline’s Airbus A320 fleet will begin in June for Harry Reid International Airport’s seventh busiest commercial air carrier.

An Allegiant Air flight departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, January 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air will offer new round-trip flights between Las Vegas and Lexington, Kentucky, next summer.

The twice-weekly flights will operate Sundays and Thursdays with an introductory ticket price of $69 one way, beginning June 15. The lowest fare is not available on all flights.

The new Lexington flights were announced Monday as part of an expansion involving eight new nonstop city pairs. New flights also were announced for Phoenix; Denver; Los Angeles International Airport; Chicago’s Midway International Airport; Portland, Oregon; Austin, Texas; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Allegiant specializes in flights to resort cities from small cities with limited air service. It flies twin-engine Airbus A319 and A320 jets on its routes with up to 186 seats.

“We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we’ve had in these markets,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “As travelers make their summer vacation plans, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant.”

Allegiant is the seventh busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport and served 2.4 million passengers in 2022, growing 24.8 percent over the previous year.

