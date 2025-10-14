Allegiant Air to open new training center in Las Vegas
The deep-discount airline said the facility will serve as a central hub for flight crews from across the country.
Allegiant Air is opening a new training center in its hometown.
The deep-discount airline’s parent company said Monday that construction is underway on an 80,000-square-foot training facility in Las Vegas for pilots and flight attendants.
It is slated to open in spring 2026.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. on Monday did not say where exactly the facility is located, only that it’s near the Strip. Last month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that it’s in a warehouse building near Harry Reid International Airport.
Allegiant said the training site will serve as a central hub for flight crews from across the country. It will feature several Airbus and Boeing flight simulators, a replica of an aircraft cabin, and other equipment needed for Allegiant’s flight attendants and aviators to “sharpen their skills,” the company said.
Overall, it said the airline employs more than 6,300 people, including 1,840 flight attendants and 1,350 pilots.
As of mid-year, Allegiant’s in-service aircraft fleet consisted of 85 Airbus A320s, 32 Airbus A319s, and nine Boeing 737-8200s, according to a securities filing.
An ultra-low-cost carrier, Allegiant is known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, often without competition on its routes.
Its corporate headquarters are on Town Center Drive just south of Summerlin Parkway, in Las Vegas’ Summerlin community.
