Allegiant announces new Las Vegas-Wyoming nonstop route

Travelers will have a new nonstop route this summer to fly between Las Vegas and Wyoming.

Allegiant Air will kick off a new nonstop route from Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, starting June 4.

To mark the new route, Allegiant is offering one-way rates starting at $49.

“We’re thrilled to announce our expansion into one of the nation’s most popular outdoor destinations, Jackson Hole,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of revenue and planning in a statement. “We know this route will appeal to travelers who are searching for ways to vacation while social distancing in the great outdoors.”

The new nonstop route from McCarran will operate twice weekly.

The Jackson Hole route falls in line with other Allegiant outdoor-recreation-focused routes, which saw increased traffic last year.

The Las Vegas to Kalispell, Montana, route increased 16 percent in 2020 compared with 2019 with the McCarran to Bozeman, Montana, route up 8 percent.

Allegiant envisions the Jackson Hole route having a similar appeal to work not only as a driver of tourists to Las Vegas but to serve as a gateway route for area residents.

McCarran spokesman Chris Jones welcomed the new nonstop route, noting it will help expand regional travel.

“For the first time, thanks to Allegiant, we look forward to welcoming direct service between these two unique destinations,” Jones said in a statement.

