85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2023 - 9:12 am
 
Allegiant Airlines is advising its passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours pri ...
Allegiant Airlines is advising its passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure time because of a recent system update, according to its website. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Allegiant Airlines is advising its passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure time because of a recent system update, according to its website.

Passengers traveling Wednesday must go to the Allegiant ticket counter when they arrive at the airport — before going through security — to get updated boarding passes.

“Boarding passes generated on August 22, 2023, are no longer valid now that the system update is complete. All fees associated with printing boarding passes at the airport will be waived,” the advisory said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
2
‘Sticker shock’: NV Energy customers react to bills from record-hot July
‘Sticker shock’: NV Energy customers react to bills from record-hot July
3
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
4
Billy Walters: Feud with ‘sworn enemy’ Wynn tied to $3.8M roulette win
Billy Walters: Feud with ‘sworn enemy’ Wynn tied to $3.8M roulette win
5
Las Vegas Grand Prix race schedule, road closures revealed
Las Vegas Grand Prix race schedule, road closures revealed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
RJ

Las Vegas’ newest cutting-edge arena is ready to debut on the Strip. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sphere, inside and out.

More stories
Southwest makes major change in standby fares
Southwest makes major change in standby fares
What you should do if you are bumped off your flight
What you should do if you are bumped off your flight
Here’s what you should do if your flight is delayed
Here’s what you should do if your flight is delayed
Terminal 1 parking spots full at Harry Reid airport
Terminal 1 parking spots full at Harry Reid airport
Changes are coming to Allegiant’s credit card
Changes are coming to Allegiant’s credit card
Reid airport sees record number of June passengers; Southwest leads way
Reid airport sees record number of June passengers; Southwest leads way