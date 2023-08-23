Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure

A recent system update has been cited for the earlier arrival.

Allegiant Airlines is advising its passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure time because of a recent system update, according to its website.

Passengers traveling Wednesday must go to the Allegiant ticket counter when they arrive at the airport — before going through security — to get updated boarding passes.

“Boarding passes generated on August 22, 2023, are no longer valid now that the system update is complete. All fees associated with printing boarding passes at the airport will be waived,” the advisory said.

