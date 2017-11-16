Allegiant begins 3 new nonstop flights from Las Vegas

The Las Vegas-based budget carrier launches nonstop flights this week from McCarran International Airport to airports in three different cities, airline officials said Thursday.

An Allegiant Air jetliner departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Allegiant Air launches nonstop flights this week from Las Vegas to airports in three different cities, airline officials said Thursday.

The Las Vegas-based budget carrier started two weekly, round-trip flights between McCarran International Airport and Louisville International Airport on Thursday. Through Saturday, one-way fares for Louisville will start at $55 for travel through Jan. 28.

Allegiant will also start two weekly nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Ogden, Utah on Friday, along with a second nonstop route between Las Vegas and Omaha, Nebraska.

Through Sunday, one-way fares for the Ogden flights will start at $46, while the Omaha flights start at $53 for travel through Feb. 26.

“We know these new routes will boost the local economy and bring more people to visit fabulous Las Vegas,” Lukas Johnson, an Allegiant vice-president, said in a prepared statement.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.