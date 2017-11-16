ad-fullscreen
Tourism

Allegiant begins 3 new nonstop flights from Las Vegas

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2017 - 12:57 pm
 

Allegiant Air launches nonstop flights this week from Las Vegas to airports in three different cities, airline officials said Thursday.

The Las Vegas-based budget carrier started two weekly, round-trip flights between McCarran International Airport and Louisville International Airport on Thursday. Through Saturday, one-way fares for Louisville will start at $55 for travel through Jan. 28.

Allegiant will also start two weekly nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Ogden, Utah on Friday, along with a second nonstop route between Las Vegas and Omaha, Nebraska.

Through Sunday, one-way fares for the Ogden flights will start at $46, while the Omaha flights start at $53 for travel through Feb. 26.

“We know these new routes will boost the local economy and bring more people to visit fabulous Las Vegas,” Lukas Johnson, an Allegiant vice-president, said in a prepared statement.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

