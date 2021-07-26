Allegiant, Live Nation team up to offer music experiences

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air and Live Nation are teaming up to give customers an all-in-one experience option when booking trips with concerts in mind.

An Allegiant Air airplane taxis at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air and Live Nation are teaming up to give customers an all-in-one experience option when booking trips to attend concerts.

The multiyear deal also includes Ticketmaster, allowing trips to be booked along with tickets to shows and music festivals under the Live Nation umbrella, the airline announced Monday. Exclusive experiences are also planned to be available for customers to book all-in-one trips.

“Our business is built around leisure travel and bringing affordable access to special experiences and events – and that includes live music experiences,” Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “And now, coming out of the pandemic, demand for live entertainment and demand for leisure travel have never been higher. People are ready to enjoy the live events they’ve been missing out on, and this partnership will bring them an incredible array of previously unavailable options.”

A survey conducted by Allegiant revealed that half of their customer base said they attended at least one concert a year before the pandemic and 25 percent attended a music festival. Looking to entice those customers with the new partnership, Allegiant will also start a loyalty program in which fliers can earn points redeemable for concert tickets and live experiences.

The partnership will eventually include a “one click” option to purchase flight and concert tickets on Allegiant.com.

Allegiant noted that of the 130 cities it serves, over 30 feature live music venues where the airline will have a physical presence.

“Travel and events go hand in hand and this partnership will make it even easier to plan those experiences together,” Jeff Shaw, senior vice president of Live Nation, said in a statement. “We see a tremendous amount of opportunity as 85 percent of fans agree traveling for a live music event makes the experience even more memorable.”

