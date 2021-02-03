Allegiant loses $184M during airline industry’s ‘most challenging year’

Allegiant Air’s parent on Wednesday reported a loss of $184.1 million last year. The loss ended the company’s streak of 17 consecutive profitable years.

Faced with a devastating drop in tourism, the once-consistently profitable Allegiant Travel Co. ended 2020 in the red.

Allegiant Air’s parent on Wednesday reported a loss of $184.1 million last year, compared with $232.1 million in profit in 2019.

Revenue plunged 46.2 percent to $990.1 million last year for the airline as the coronavirus pandemic upended daily life, kept people home and away from crowds for fear of getting infected, and sparked huge job losses around the country, especially in casino-heavy Las Vegas, where the economy is fueled by tourism.

“With the close of the fourth quarter, we completed the most challenging year the industry has faced in its history,” Maurice “Maury” Gallagher, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas-based Allegiant, said in a statement. “We still have a long road ahead to a full recovery, but we are gaining momentum and moving in the right direction.”

Among other things, Gallagher said that booking trends “suggest we will continue to see both revenue and load improvements into the first quarter.”

The deep-discount carrier is known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, usually without competition on its routes.

