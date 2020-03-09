Allegiant offering ‘no fee’ flight changes amid coronoavirus outbreak

Amid ongoing concerns regarding travel and the new coronavirus outbreak, Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air sent an email to customers assuring them they’re taking necessary steps to keep them safe on board their planes.

Amid ongoing concerns regarding travel and the new coronavirus outbreak, Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is reaching out to customers to assure them the airline is taking necessary steps to keep people safe on board its planes.

Allegiant Chariman and CEO Maurice Gallagher sent out an email blast to customers regarding the coronavirus, saying it has created an “environment of uncertainty.”

“The influx of new, daily developments in the news has brought many concerns and an environment of uncertainty,” Gallagher said in the email. “But I want you to understand that here at Allegiant, the health and safety of you and our team members remains the top priority in everything we do.”

Gallagher noted that the domestic airline doesn’t offer international service as many of it competitors do.

“Allegiant is a domestic airline with all nonstop flights and we do not have any international connecting flights,” Gallagher said. “Domestic airlines, unlike international carriers, have not had any restrictions placed on them.”

The airline is in regular contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Department of Homeland Security/Transportation Security Administration, Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration as well as other agencies and is closely monitoring the situation and current guidance regarding travel.

Allegiant has not made any changes to its flight schedule, and customers will know immediately if any changes to a flight are made, Gallagher said.

Travel changes at no cost

Allegiant also is allowing travelers to alter their travel plans at no additional cost.

“If you would like to request a change to your travel plans at this time, you may do so without incurring a change fee,” Gallagher said.

Allegiant will either allow travelers to change flights or receive a voucher toward a future flight. Flight cancellations are not included in the travel plan change offer.

Allegiant usually requires customers to pay up to $75 each way to make changes to their itinerary, with no changes allowed within seven days of a flight, unless customers include Trip Flex in their reservations. For now, there is no date or time limit for a customer to make a change to their itinerary, as Allegiant wants to give its customers flexibility if they have concerns, according to Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey.

Despite concern travelers, Allegiant has not seen a noticeable difference to flight reservations, Grey said.

“We have had many calls from customers asking about their options and some have made changes and booked flights,” Grey said. “But overall we have not seen a significant impact on booking.”

