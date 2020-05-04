Allegiant to hand out masks, gloves and wipes to fliers

Included in the kits from the Las Vegas-based airline are a single-use face mask, a pair of disposable nonlatex gloves and sanitation wipes.

An Allegiant Air plane sits on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas with the Raiders football stadium under construction in the distance on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images

Allegiant Air will begin handing out complimentary safety kits to passengers on all of its flights.

Included in the kits from the Las Vegas-based airline are a single-use face mask, a pair of disposable nonlatex gloves and sanitation wipes, Scott Sheldon, Allegiant chief operating officer, said in a letter sent to customers Sunday.

Kits will be distributed to customers as they board their flights as part of the airline’s continuing safety efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other measures taken include cleaning and disinfection, air purity, minimal-touch service initiatives aimed at preventing cross-contamination, and social distancing.

“Our 4,500 Allegiant team members across America are — as always — one hundred percent focused on making sure your travels are as safe and seamless as possible,” Sheldon said. “Whether you need to travel today, or are looking ahead to future vacations and long-overdue visits, we understand that your decision to travel is personal, and many factors are involved. And we know that a healthy environment is at the top of that list. It’s personal, and it’s critical — for you, and for our dedicated crew members who fly every day.”

